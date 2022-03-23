CellarStone Inc. Announces QCommission’s Integration with SuiteCRM
Half Moon Bay, CA, March 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is happy to share that QCommission is now able to successfully integrate with SuiteCRM.
SuiteCRM is a free and Open Source CRM (Customer Relationship Manangement) software solution for SME and Enterprise. It gives users highly actionable insights on which to base critical business decisions, actions, and strategies.
SuiteCRM supplies web services, wherein a pool of APIs calls for building applications and integrating with SuiteCRM objects. This set of APIs allows customers to create and retrieve data from accounts. The platform also ensures that the third-party product is properly authenticated prior to getting access to the SuiteCRM data. Use of the web service API calls along with SOAP information makes sure that third-party integrations can work with SuiteCRM. All access to SuiteCRM is through the Web service API requests.
QCommission, on the other hand, utilizes a technology called QXChange to integrate with other applications including SuiteCRM. Specific data access plug-ins (DAP) for different systems can be added to QXChange to integrate with various different data sources. A special DAP for SuiteCRM allows QCommission to exchange data with SuiteCRM.
QCommission does a tremendous job calculating individual commissions for sales teams. With SuiteCRM, the calculated data is then easily brought to every individual on the sales team. With this integration it ties the two systems in such a manner that the complexity is reduced to a minimal level.
When asked about QCommission’s ability to integrate with SuiteCRM, this is what Sanal Sankar, CellarStone’s Vice President for Technology, had to share, “At CellarStone, one of our biggest purposes is to satisfy our customers by solving their problems. Having been in the business for over 20 years, one of the things we have gotten to master over time is our integration with other tools and software like MS Dynamics AX, Oracle Fusion CRM, QuickBooks, PayPal, SFDC, and many more. QCommission’s integration with SuiteCRM helps our existing and future customers with faster, more reliable implementations each time, helping them save time and effort every pay period.”
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com.
