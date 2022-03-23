Rose Medical Center Announces Opening of Behavioral Health & Wellness Outpatient Services
Expansion of HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness services ensure adolescents and adults receive compassionate behavioral health care through intensive outpatient programs.
Denver, CO, March 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- To increase accessibility for patients in Denver, the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center has expanded, opening a new Intensive Outpatient Program location on the Rose Medical Center campus in Denver.
Rose’s Behavioral Health Outpatient Services will treat adults (18 years old and up), adolescents (11-17 years old), and women’s specific needs as part of the Rose Women’s Hospital. This unique community access point for behavioral health services will offer tools to achieve wellness for the mind and body. Their clinical staff empower patients to overcome challenges, develop coping skills, and regulate emotions. The program will offer group therapy onsite, four days per week by licensed, master’s level clinicians. Patients will be assessed onsite for urgent behavioral health needs and admission into these programs. Additionally, staff will work with patients and families to coordinate additional support needs with trusted community partners.
“I believe we can all agree that awareness about our behavioral health needs is at an all-time high,” explained Mental Health Center of Denver Mental Health Ambassador, Jeannie Ritter. “To have the ability to access support for these needs right in our neighborhood is paramount. The strategic placement of this most recent Behavioral Health & Wellness Center helps to normalize utilizing behavioral health care. People heal in community. Convenient, early access leads to better outcomes.”
The Rose Behavioral Health Outpatient Program joins additional access points in Centennial, Ken Caryl, and Aurora. All programs operate under the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center umbrella and aim to provide the entire Denver-metro and broader Rocky Mountain community with compassionate, patient-focused care.
Hours of Operation
Rose will be providing Intensive Outpatient care Monday – Thursday to individuals that are physically healthy and are of no immediate risk of harm to themselves or others.
• Adolescents: 3:30 – 6:30 PM
• Women: 11 AM – 2 PM
• Adults: 4:30 – 7:30 PM
Staff can be reached Monday – Thursday, 8 AM – 7 PM at (303) 329-5020
About Rose Medical Center
Well known as a Denver institution and a 9th Avenue landmark since its founding in 1949, Rose Medical Center has earned its reputation as Denver's “Baby Hospital” while becoming a leader in comprehensive women's care through the establishment of the Rose Women’s Hospital. Expert care in orthopedics and total joint replacement, heart and vascular care, weight-loss treatment, cancer care, surgical services, internal medicine, emergency care and the full spectrum of women’s services are also pillars of the quality services provided at Rose.
Rose is honored to have been named a Denver Post Top Workplace and a 100 Top Hospital® from IBM-Watson Health both for multiple consecutive years. Part of HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE, Rose is a part of the top health system in the state named by IBM Watson Health for two consecutive years and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top ten corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE provided $66M in uncompensated care, contributed more than $650,000 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations last year alone.
Rose Medical Center has been a proud part of the Denver community for more than 70 years. With origins in Jewish teachings, traditions and community, Rose’s founders built this hospital to “serve the need of every creed.” By offering a high level of expertise and service across all disciplines, Rose is a destination hospital, attracting patients from throughout Colorado and around the world.
About HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center
As a leader in the mental health and wellness space, the HealthONE Behavioral Health & Wellness Center provides mental health care and support to patients throughout the Rocky Mountain region. Physician-led, multidisciplinary treatment teams integrate approaches supported by the latest clinical research and practice. Individualized programs are tailored for patients from age eleven through 65+ who are struggling with life’s everyday challenges. Programs range from inpatient hospitalization, to partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, women’s specific care, and various support groups. With programs in Centennial, Ken Caryl, Denver and Aurora, the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center aims to provide the entire Denver-metro and broader Rocky Mountain community with compassionate, patient-focused care.
Rose’s Behavioral Health Outpatient Services will treat adults (18 years old and up), adolescents (11-17 years old), and women’s specific needs as part of the Rose Women’s Hospital. This unique community access point for behavioral health services will offer tools to achieve wellness for the mind and body. Their clinical staff empower patients to overcome challenges, develop coping skills, and regulate emotions. The program will offer group therapy onsite, four days per week by licensed, master’s level clinicians. Patients will be assessed onsite for urgent behavioral health needs and admission into these programs. Additionally, staff will work with patients and families to coordinate additional support needs with trusted community partners.
“I believe we can all agree that awareness about our behavioral health needs is at an all-time high,” explained Mental Health Center of Denver Mental Health Ambassador, Jeannie Ritter. “To have the ability to access support for these needs right in our neighborhood is paramount. The strategic placement of this most recent Behavioral Health & Wellness Center helps to normalize utilizing behavioral health care. People heal in community. Convenient, early access leads to better outcomes.”
The Rose Behavioral Health Outpatient Program joins additional access points in Centennial, Ken Caryl, and Aurora. All programs operate under the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center umbrella and aim to provide the entire Denver-metro and broader Rocky Mountain community with compassionate, patient-focused care.
Hours of Operation
Rose will be providing Intensive Outpatient care Monday – Thursday to individuals that are physically healthy and are of no immediate risk of harm to themselves or others.
• Adolescents: 3:30 – 6:30 PM
• Women: 11 AM – 2 PM
• Adults: 4:30 – 7:30 PM
Staff can be reached Monday – Thursday, 8 AM – 7 PM at (303) 329-5020
About Rose Medical Center
Well known as a Denver institution and a 9th Avenue landmark since its founding in 1949, Rose Medical Center has earned its reputation as Denver's “Baby Hospital” while becoming a leader in comprehensive women's care through the establishment of the Rose Women’s Hospital. Expert care in orthopedics and total joint replacement, heart and vascular care, weight-loss treatment, cancer care, surgical services, internal medicine, emergency care and the full spectrum of women’s services are also pillars of the quality services provided at Rose.
Rose is honored to have been named a Denver Post Top Workplace and a 100 Top Hospital® from IBM-Watson Health both for multiple consecutive years. Part of HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE, Rose is a part of the top health system in the state named by IBM Watson Health for two consecutive years and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top ten corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE provided $66M in uncompensated care, contributed more than $650,000 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations last year alone.
Rose Medical Center has been a proud part of the Denver community for more than 70 years. With origins in Jewish teachings, traditions and community, Rose’s founders built this hospital to “serve the need of every creed.” By offering a high level of expertise and service across all disciplines, Rose is a destination hospital, attracting patients from throughout Colorado and around the world.
About HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center
As a leader in the mental health and wellness space, the HealthONE Behavioral Health & Wellness Center provides mental health care and support to patients throughout the Rocky Mountain region. Physician-led, multidisciplinary treatment teams integrate approaches supported by the latest clinical research and practice. Individualized programs are tailored for patients from age eleven through 65+ who are struggling with life’s everyday challenges. Programs range from inpatient hospitalization, to partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, women’s specific care, and various support groups. With programs in Centennial, Ken Caryl, Denver and Aurora, the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center aims to provide the entire Denver-metro and broader Rocky Mountain community with compassionate, patient-focused care.
Contact
HealthONEContact
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
Categories