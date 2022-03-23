Testrite Announces Its First Outdoor Hardware Product
Hackensack, NJ, March 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Since 1919, Testrite Visual has developed a specialization in, and a reputation for, high-quality value-engineered visual solutions for leading brands and retailers. Now, they are excited to announce their first outdoor product - The Outdoor A-Frame.
The Outdoor A-Frame is a simple concept and very effective marketing tool for businesses of all sizes that want to capitalize on the now increasing foot traffic to bring in new and existing customers.
Testrite Outdoor A-Frames were designed with functionality and practicality in mind. Units are made using rust-resistant aluminum construction. They were engineered with associates in mind so they are compact, lightweight and portable. Graphics integration is at the heart of every piece of Testrite Hardware so swapping out graphics is a breeze. These units have been tested to withstand the elements, and are easy to bring inside when needed.
For years, customers have been using their indoor Testrite A-Frames outdoors. “On a very windy day on vacation I watched one of our indoor A-Frames 30 feet from the beach in California, and it was standing up really well to the wind,” says Jeffrey Rubin, President. “It was clear our customers want to use these outside, and so we invested in months of tweaking and refining to get the balance just right for portability and stability. These have been a hit!”
Testrite’s Outdoor A Frames are available in silver and black, 22” x 28” and 24” x 36”. The Outdoor A-Frame Signholder is cost-effective, shipping unassembled in a small box to minimize shipping costs. This unit fits graphics up to 1/4” thick.
Testrite Visual offers an easy online order process and robust discounts for retail and print partners. Testrite is US-Made, with a green supply line, quick quotes, lead time confidence and fast shipping, with stateside sales and support staff to offer the best customer experience. Testerite also offers customization for outdoor A-Frames as well as all of their indoor and outdoor hardware and graphic solutions.
Customers can visit www.testrite.com or call 888-873-2735 to learn more and talk about their projects.
Jeffrey Rubin
201-543-0240
www.testrite.com
