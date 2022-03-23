Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Maybe An Ordinary Family," by Roger Harold Hodgson
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of, "Maybe An Ordinary Family" – Roger Harold Hodgson’s true-life adventure-autobiography.
Oxford, United Kingdom, March 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About "Maybe An Ordinary Family"
Roger Harold Hodgson’s autobiography encompasses the emotional ups and downs of family and career spanning across over fifty different countries of the world.
This is story was created by the journey of life and fate, demonstrating how a person’s path can be dictated by events of their own making - whether they are aware of it or not.
• growing up in the sixties
• surviving a broken home, then a new ready family
• coming to terms with unpleasant scenarios
• aviation and aircraft maintenance
• struggling with life’s issues
• changing jobs, working for family and working for yourself
• creating an airline
• working in little-known foreign places
• dealing with colour, culture and people
• enjoying the moments and being amazed by people, children and grandchildren - and the waiting for great-grandchildren.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (177 pages)
Dimensions 14.0 x 1.1 x 21.6 cm
ISBN-13 9781800943124
Kindle eBook ASIN B09V6N6T8M
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/MAOF
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Roger Harold Hodgson
Roger was born in 1945 Aintree, Liverpool, UK. He is married to Brenda, a Yorkshire girl (55 years in Oct 2022). They have three children, two girls and one boy, plus six grandchildren, five boys and one girl.
Roger has worked on overseas assignments for twenty-six years. During this period he and two business partners established a business specifically to facilitate airline start-ups; employed pilot's, cabin staff, engineers and operational staff to support specific requirements.
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
