iSunshare Released Powerful Windows To Go Creator to Make Portable USB
iSunshare announced the release of its powerful Windows To Go creator—WinToGo Genius to all Windows users. This software can help all Windows users to create a Windows bootable USB from the existing Windows or ISO image file.
California City, CA, March 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- iSunshare announced its new version for Windows To Go creator—WinToGo Genius, which enables users to create Windows To Go USB on any Windows edition and version. iSunshare WinToGo Genius supports both certified USB and non-certified USB. Two ways are offered by this program to create a bootable USB: use the existing Windows OS or use the image file.
iSunshare WinToGo Genius is released to help non-enterprise Window users to create the Windows To Go USB and make it bootable without installing. It is great news for most Windows users because they need to upgrade to Enterprise edition to create the Windows To Go USB drive before. Now, iSunshare WinToGo Genius comes to help them to create a Windows bootable USB drive easily.
To make USB bootable, iSunshare WinToGo Genius offers two methods for users to make portable USB. They can make good use of the existing Windows OS to make bootable USB in PE mode, which will completely clone the Windows OS data and lower the damage to your computer. Besides, they can take advantage of the ISO/WIM/ESD image file to create a clean Windows on USB.
“When it comes to cloning the existing Windows to USB in PE mode, we provide users two options to create the PE file: use the Windows built-in PE file or download one instantly. Both can help to make PE successfully,” said Jacky Huang, one of the software developers in iSunshare, “After you make PE successfully in the USB, you need to boot the computer from the USB and then iSunshare WinToGo Genius will begin to copy the Windows OS to your USB automatically. Thus, you need to wait patiently if you want a personalized Windows operating system on USB.”
When the portable USB is burned, users can take it anywhere and boot any Windows computer from it. In this way, they can use the Windows OS they prefer to no matter where they are. It is indeed a benefit to those who are always on a business trip. The price of iSunshare WinToGo Genius is $19.95 for lifetime usage, which is affordable for most Windows users.
For more details, visit: https://www.isunshare.com/wintogo-genius/
