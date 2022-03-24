FLS Partners with Ecomaster to Optimise Field Scheduling for Furniture Repairs and Commercial Maintenance
Ecomaster has selected FLS - FAST LEAN SMART to optimise scheduling and route planning across their extensive retail furniture repair services and project-based refurbishments.
Reading, United Kingdom, March 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fast Lean Smart (FLS), a leading international provider of scheduling and mobile workforce management software will provide the FLS VISITOUR solution, offering cost-led appointment booking, real-time scheduling, and route optimisation technology to respond more intuitively to appointment requests. This will allow Ecomaster to achieve greater efficiency for its field force whilst raising the bar for customer service.
The FLS VISITOUR dynamic scheduling solution, in combination with a new service management system from FLS partner mpro5, will support Ecomaster’s highly skilled technicians and planning team with AI-powered tools including geo-location, time-of-day driving speeds, and skills data – all computed into pre-optimised appointment windows.
Covering the UK and Ireland, Ecomaster operates two business functions with differing needs. Their Furniture Repair & Restoration specialists provide home appointments and warranty services for retailers, for example John Lewis and IKEA. The Commercial division performs project-based refurbishments for companies including McDonald’s and David Lloyd; planned internal building works such as flooring, electrics, plumbing, and redecoration.
Paul Gresty, Managing Director of Ecomaster, said:
“Our previous operating system faced challenges in supporting our growth, and particularly in managing our larger commercial project-based work. FLS gave us confidence their software could provide the automation and intelligent but easy to use features we required. Our customers must be able to trust the results of our scheduling, so we sought a system that is transparent in its decisions, prompts and reminders.”
“We are dedicated to achieving high satisfaction amongst our customers, the brands we represent, and our employees. FLS proved to both our Head Office and Field Services users that its system was up to the challenge and a much better fit for the business. The guidance from FLS has been excellent, and we are confident of long-term cost savings, reduced travel time, and keeping our first-time-fix rates as high as possible.”
Jeremy Squire, FLS UK Managing Director, added:
“Ecomaster chose FLS VISITOUR for a competitive advantage in a highly intensive industry, especially where the market requires complex allocation rules. They are now able to offer both their blue-chip brands and their home appointment customers greater planning accuracy, increased communication, and reduced carbon emissions. We are proud to welcome Ecomaster and look forward to their achievements using FLS real-time technology."
About Fast Lean Smart
Fast Lean Smart (FLS) develops smart software for automated fieldwork planning operating in real-time. It has developed the PowerOpt algorithm which sits at the heart of the FLS VISITOUR solution, delivering precise results in seconds, allowing cost savings, increases in customer satisfaction and employee productivity.
Today, Fast Lean Smart (FLS) is the clear leader in real-time scheduling, dynamic route optimisation and mobile workforce management, with 100s of international customers and a continuously growing team to support their goals. FLS continues to grow throughout the UK repairs and maintenance market, working with Your Housing Group, Axis Europe PLC, T Brown Group, JLA Group and HomeServe, providing best-of-breed scheduling solutions.
For more about FLS visit www.fastleansmart.com/en/
About Ecomaster
Ecomaster works to support a wide range of leading furniture retailers & manufacturers, offering a high quality after sales service to our customers. Our Home Repair service delivers skilled technicians and a fast and efficient in-home furniture repair service at a fraction of the cost of buying new furniture. We also provide extensive interior design, renovation, and refurbishment services to commercial and public service venues throughout the U.K and Ireland.
Our commercial service includes full refurbishments of hotels, pubs, bars and restaurants. Ecomaster’s service includes carrying out repairs and renovations on leather furniture, soft furnishings, beds, flooring, and wooden furniture. With our Concept, Design & Planning service, our designers and project management team will ensure your project runs smoothly from start to finish to give your venue the transformation it deserves.
For more about Ecomaster visit https://www.ecomaster.co.uk
