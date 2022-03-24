Business Referrals Networking Group Seeks Buyer as Owner Announces Retirement
Albany, NY, March 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BRNG’s purpose eighteen years ago at its inception was and continues to be to provide professional training and development segments for regularly scheduled meetings, build business networking connections and to obtain member-to-member direct referrals. BRNG provides a membership fee based non-compete professional business meeting forum with high quality experienced industry members. Networking connections between members is successful through relationship building, trust and rapport. For the majority of these eighteen years, the Owner created, wrote, implemented and presented member professional training and development programs for all regularly scheduled networking meetings and special events. Many of these programs have enhanced individual members professional skill sets and techniques on a variety of topics and will be included in the Operations Book to the new buyer. Samples of these programs can be received by an interested buyer by contacting the Owner, Bonnie Ausfeld, beaconresources@gmail.com. All BRNG meetings provide an opportunity for member product/service presentations. These are encouraged to improve a members ability to make customer presentations. Between meetings BRNG encourages members to schedule member-to-member meetings/coffee talks outside of regular meetings. These are fruitful as they help to develop trust and rapport.
All new members with their paid membership receive the book, "Business Networking for the Professional," a fast track strategy on business development and the secrets to generating more qualified "Direct Referrals."
On December 31, 2022, the Owner plans to implement one of two exit strategies that was part of the original Business Plan eighteen years ago at BRNG's inception. One was for the Owner to retire and close all existing chapters and thank all former and current members for an amazing professional networking organization. The other exit strategy was to seek a buyer for BRNG that would continue and expand it through leasing chapter opportunities.
With the Owners retiring, a buyer who has credentials as an effective leader with an entrepreneurial spirit and presentation, listening and communications skills is being searched for. The sale comes with a full Operational Chapter book that includes a full year of meetings, welcome new member packets, legal leasing documents and professional development programs for the first three months of operation and so much more.
When BRNG was planned as a woman-owned startup business, there wasn't any assistance for women entrepreneurs, which meant that the Owner had to demonstrate leadership, independent thinking, honesty, and being brave, smart, funny, and stubborn to some extent during a time business was dominated by men. There was no room for fear, only determination and confidence. Eighteen years has been extremely rewarding as it has enabled the Owner to be an authentic individual that still enjoys helping people move the needle in a positive direction and advance their careers. Clients in most businesses come and go and yet members in BRNG have remained for over a decade or more.
The Owner is available for those seeking to learn the details about purchasing Business Referrals Networking Group.
Contact
Bonnie Ausfeld
518-399-0980
bonniea.substack.com
