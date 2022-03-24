Sensible Home Management Helps Federal Way Landlords Rent Their Residential Properties
Sensible Home Management provides professional, affordable, and reliable property management services to help landlords rent out their properties.
Federal Way, WA, March 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Sensible Home Management is a property management company that’s dedicated to helping homeowners find the right tenants and manage their properties to ensure that they stay in the best condition.
Managing a property is a time-consuming task, especially if the owner has multiple properties to handle. Statistics published by the National Association of Realtors in 2020 showed that only 42% of landlords managed their rental properties. Around 25% worked with a property management company, and 25% used a management agent.
The same survey also concluded that around 54% of landlords worked with a property manager. Working with a property management company helps a landlord save time and energy. America’s Housing Vacancy Survey shows that the number of renters increased by 350,000 in the first quarter of 2019. That’s because of the accessible and affordable properties that were available in major cities.
Landlords capitalized on this opportunity, and property management companies capitalized on the growing need for management services for property owners.
A senior spokesperson of Sensible Home Management shared, “We want to provide all-inclusive lease and detailed inspection processes to homeowners. Our inspection process consists of around 50-100 documentation pictures of the property’s interior and exterior condition. We also offer state-of-the-art property management services software, which ensures that both owners and tenants can see the valuable information conveniently. The system even allows for fast transfer of monthly distributions. Our clients will receive a monthly statement from us which shows their property’s financial performance and any expenditures that have been incurred during the year.”
The company offers tenant screening, leasing, property inspection, and advertising services to residential property owners. This way, the owners can rent out their properties appropriately and ensure that interested tenants are sending the applications.
Sensible Home Management doesn’t charge extra for their services, ensuring that the property owners are getting the most out of their investment property management. The contact details for the company are mentioned below.
About The Company
Sensible Home Management provides management services to landlords, which saves them time in marketing a property and finding tenants. The company offers a vast range of services which include owner reporting, tenant screening, advertising, inspections, maintenance, and property management software. Currently, the company serves property owners and tenants in South King and Pierce County.
Contact Information
Address: 1911 SW Campus Dr. #154, Federal Way, WA 98023
Email: info@sensiblehm.com
Phone number: (253) 236-0337
