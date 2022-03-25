Muscadine Documentary "Healthy Hope," Produced by CLINNEAM LLC, to be Shown at NoVa Film Festival
The documentary "Healthy Hope" has been Officially Selected by the NoVa Film Festival in Northern Virginia for this year’s event. The film is about the research being done on the cancer fighting and curative properties of the Muscadine Grape. Clinical Trials are not in progress with Johns Hopkins University for Prostate Cancer and the muscadine grape extract.
Washington, DC, March 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Everyone has been affected by cancer. But we are hoping we may be close to a natural product that has been shown to both stop the metastatic growth of cancer and to kill cancer cells in both cell and animal tests. These are now being tested again in human clinical trials with Johns Hopkins University, and other human trials will be coming soon.
That's the premise of the documentary "Healthy Hope" which has been made an Official Selection at the NoVa Film Festival in Northern Virginia where everyone can attend the festival virtually online. The documentary speaks with six doctors from five universities (NC State, Wake Forest University, Howard University, Morgan State University, and Johns Hopkins University) about what their research is finding in fighting cancers.
Dr. Patricia Gallagher says that after they received an anonymous donation of $20 Million dollars, it freed up time and cut down barriers to do research like no other time in her career. "Dr. Gallagher's passion for this research inspired us to want to tell her story through a documentary" said Cathy McLaughlin, both a producer and editor of the film. It was an great way to get insight into the world of research and see how difficult it is to get funding for cancer projects that focus on natural products.
A Healthy Hope will be part of the NoVa Virtual Film Festival that can be viewed online online from April 3-10, 2022. Passes allow the viewers to all movies for a full day starting at $16.50 in advance, and then $20.00 from April 3-10.
Dan and Cathy McLaughlin started CLINNEAM LLC to help tell the stories of Craft Brewers and Vineyards.
That's the premise of the documentary "Healthy Hope" which has been made an Official Selection at the NoVa Film Festival in Northern Virginia where everyone can attend the festival virtually online. The documentary speaks with six doctors from five universities (NC State, Wake Forest University, Howard University, Morgan State University, and Johns Hopkins University) about what their research is finding in fighting cancers.
Dr. Patricia Gallagher says that after they received an anonymous donation of $20 Million dollars, it freed up time and cut down barriers to do research like no other time in her career. "Dr. Gallagher's passion for this research inspired us to want to tell her story through a documentary" said Cathy McLaughlin, both a producer and editor of the film. It was an great way to get insight into the world of research and see how difficult it is to get funding for cancer projects that focus on natural products.
A Healthy Hope will be part of the NoVa Virtual Film Festival that can be viewed online online from April 3-10, 2022. Passes allow the viewers to all movies for a full day starting at $16.50 in advance, and then $20.00 from April 3-10.
Dan and Cathy McLaughlin started CLINNEAM LLC to help tell the stories of Craft Brewers and Vineyards.
Contact
CLINNEAM LLCContact
Dan McLaughlin
336-721-1422
www.clinneam.com
Feel free to call on my cell phone or text me for a time to make a connection. Thanks.
Dan McLaughlin
336-721-1422
www.clinneam.com
Feel free to call on my cell phone or text me for a time to make a connection. Thanks.
Categories