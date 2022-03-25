Muscadine Documentary "Healthy Hope," Produced by CLINNEAM LLC, to be Shown at NoVa Film Festival

The documentary "Healthy Hope" has been Officially Selected by the NoVa Film Festival in Northern Virginia for this year’s event. The film is about the research being done on the cancer fighting and curative properties of the Muscadine Grape. Clinical Trials are not in progress with Johns Hopkins University for Prostate Cancer and the muscadine grape extract.