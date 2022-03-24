CHE Behavioral Health Services Partners with Providence Care
Providence Care partners with CHE Behavioral Health Services for Quality Telehealth Psychotherapy and Psychiatric services
Carlsbad, CA, March 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CHE Behavioral Health Services is a multispecialty clinical group dedicated to increasing access to behavioral and mental health services and reducing stigma associated with mental health conditions. After 25 years of predominantly in-person therapy services, CHE has expanded into telehealth, creating access readily available to anyone over 18 years of age with most major insurances accepted.
Providence Care’s new partnership with CHE Behavioral Health Services will allow their employees, families, patients and patient families easy and affordable access to psychotherapy and psychiatric services (medication prescription and management).
Mental health experts have provided studies with clients who receive therapy through telehealth with outcomes that are equally as good as those who only go to in-person sessions. In addition, outpatient telehealth provides added benefits, such as:
1. Time and Convenience - Video-based telehealth provides affordable and readily-accessible mental health services saving time with transportation, childcare and or taking time off work.
2. Easy Access - providing services within reach to individuals who live in rural or remote areas where therapists may be scarce.
3. Earlier Appointments -Telehealth can remove many of the barriers that lead to long waits to see providers.
4. Comfort - For clients concerned about appearing publicly at a therapist office, working with mental health therapists from home via teleconferencing can ease anxieties and promote acceptance of treatment.
Providence Care’s team and families can opt to check out CHE’s telehealth services with a free virtual 25 Minute Mood Screening session with a licensed therapist. After a series of questions are asked valuable resources are provided and therapy may be recommended based on those current mood outcomes.
Scheduling a psychotherapy appointment is easily accessible online at www.cheserviecs.com or by calling 888-515-3834. All sessions are completed using HIPAA compliant video software.
About CHE Behavioral Health Services
With over 850 psychiatrists, psychologists, nurse practitioners, licensed clinical social workers and licensed marriage & family therapists, CHE is the largest employer of non-contract, W2 mental health providers in the United States. Unlike many other tech-based mental health companies, CHE focuses on the clinical care experience, not the technological one.
CHE Behavioral Health Services is proud to have a reputation for providing gold-standard behavioral healthcare. In line with the belief that mental health services should be readily accessible to everyone, CHE provides support for adults 18 years and older with Outpatient Telehealth Therapy, In-person Therapy Sessions, Telehealth Psychiatry, Assisted Living Facilities, as well as Home Healthcare and other clinical partnerships throughout the United States.
For further information, please visit: www.cheservices.com
About Providence Care
Providence Care is the leading provider of post-acute and end-of-life services throughout the state of South Carolina. By utilizing an integrated home care model, Providence Care provides its patients with specialty services including house calls, home health care, telehealth, palliative and hospice care services. Through innovation, technology, and quality outcome measures, Providence Care provides a better patient experience throughout the patient’s care journey. Headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, Providence Care serves more than 3,000 patients throughout the Midlands, Upstate, and Lakelands regions.
For further information, please visit: www.providencecanhelp.com
Providence Care’s new partnership with CHE Behavioral Health Services will allow their employees, families, patients and patient families easy and affordable access to psychotherapy and psychiatric services (medication prescription and management).
Mental health experts have provided studies with clients who receive therapy through telehealth with outcomes that are equally as good as those who only go to in-person sessions. In addition, outpatient telehealth provides added benefits, such as:
1. Time and Convenience - Video-based telehealth provides affordable and readily-accessible mental health services saving time with transportation, childcare and or taking time off work.
2. Easy Access - providing services within reach to individuals who live in rural or remote areas where therapists may be scarce.
3. Earlier Appointments -Telehealth can remove many of the barriers that lead to long waits to see providers.
4. Comfort - For clients concerned about appearing publicly at a therapist office, working with mental health therapists from home via teleconferencing can ease anxieties and promote acceptance of treatment.
Providence Care’s team and families can opt to check out CHE’s telehealth services with a free virtual 25 Minute Mood Screening session with a licensed therapist. After a series of questions are asked valuable resources are provided and therapy may be recommended based on those current mood outcomes.
Scheduling a psychotherapy appointment is easily accessible online at www.cheserviecs.com or by calling 888-515-3834. All sessions are completed using HIPAA compliant video software.
About CHE Behavioral Health Services
With over 850 psychiatrists, psychologists, nurse practitioners, licensed clinical social workers and licensed marriage & family therapists, CHE is the largest employer of non-contract, W2 mental health providers in the United States. Unlike many other tech-based mental health companies, CHE focuses on the clinical care experience, not the technological one.
CHE Behavioral Health Services is proud to have a reputation for providing gold-standard behavioral healthcare. In line with the belief that mental health services should be readily accessible to everyone, CHE provides support for adults 18 years and older with Outpatient Telehealth Therapy, In-person Therapy Sessions, Telehealth Psychiatry, Assisted Living Facilities, as well as Home Healthcare and other clinical partnerships throughout the United States.
For further information, please visit: www.cheservices.com
About Providence Care
Providence Care is the leading provider of post-acute and end-of-life services throughout the state of South Carolina. By utilizing an integrated home care model, Providence Care provides its patients with specialty services including house calls, home health care, telehealth, palliative and hospice care services. Through innovation, technology, and quality outcome measures, Providence Care provides a better patient experience throughout the patient’s care journey. Headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, Providence Care serves more than 3,000 patients throughout the Midlands, Upstate, and Lakelands regions.
For further information, please visit: www.providencecanhelp.com
Contact
CHE Behavioral Health ServicesContact
Nicole Suranofsky
(929) 724-2363
www.cheservices.com
Nicole Suranofsky
(929) 724-2363
www.cheservices.com
Categories