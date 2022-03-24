Seminole PowerSports Announces Can-Am Demo Days
Sanford based power sports dealership invites consumers to test drive their 2022 line up of Can-Am motorcycles.
Sanford, FL, March 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Seminole PowerSports in Sanford, Florida is hosting their Can-Am Demo Days on Thursday, March 24th through Saturday, March 26th. During this time, consumers will have the opportunity to participate in free demo rides on Can-Am’s newest models. These models include the newest Ryker as well as the luxurious Sea To Sky Spyder. To pre-register for the event, consumers should contact David “Spyder Dave” Raihl at 407-322-3253. This event takes place at Seminole PowerSports located at 1200 Rinehart Road in Sanford, Florida.
Kirby Mullins, owner of Seminole PowerSports, states, “Demo Days offer the perfect opportunity for a customer to try out the newest line of Can-Am motorcycles. There are different models to choose from so this is a perfect ride before you buy opportunity. In addition to test rides, we will have Can-Am experts on site to answer questions and talk more about the brand. We are asking people to pre-register by calling 407-322-3253 and speak with Dave Raihl, one of our product consultants.”
Seminole PowerSports is conveniently located in Sanford, Florida near Interstate 4. They offer an array of both new and used motorcycles, dirt bikes, touring bikes, ATV’s, side by sides, and personal watercraft. This Central Florida based powersports dealership carries major brands such as Can-Am, Honda, Honda Power, Kawasaki, Yamaha, Sea-Doo, and Husqvarna. To see their available inventory, online at https://www.seminolepowersports.com/inventory/v1/.
Seminole PowerSports is situated in a 44,000 square foot super store. Customers from across Central Florida to purchase their new or used ride from this Sanford dealership. For decades, Seminole PowerSports has been serving Seminole, Volusia, Orange, and Brevard counties. Mullins adds, “We love to get our customers into the power sport of their dreams and our competitive financing is one way to do it. Our credit application is on our website, you don’t even need to leave your house to apply for financing! We also offer extended services plans and routine maintenance programs through our on-site, state of the art service center. For those DIY owners our parts and accessories have been a life saver for some. We are happy to help those who wish to customize or repair their rides on their own.”
Seminole PowerSports also takes units in on trade. They have a large inventory of pre-owned units. To get a quote on your trade in visit online at: https://www.seminolepowersports.com/get-quote-for-your-motorcycle-atv-pwc-side-x-side-or-boat--xget_quote.
Seminole PowerSports’ on-site service center offers routine maintenance, major repairs, warranty work, and more. All of their technicians are MMI graduates and are certified by the manufacturers. To schedule a service appointment, visit online at https://www.seminolepowersports.com/schedule-a-service-appointment--xservice_request or call 407-322-3253 and ask for their service department.
Mullins states, “Here at Seminole PowerSports, we pride ourselves on our top- notch customer service. We have been helping customers find their dream ride for over 25 years. We look forward serving you.”
Seminole Powersports’ showroom is located at 1200 Rinehart Road in Sanford, Florida. Their sales and parts departments are open Monday through Saturday from 9am – 6pm and service is open Monday through Sunday 8am – 6pm and closed on Sunday. To learn more about Seminole PowerSports, please visit https://www.seminolepowersports.com/ or call 407-322-3253.
Kirby Mullins
1-800-843-5118
www.seminolepowersports.com
