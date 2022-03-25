Watershed Security, LLC is Awarded the Navair Aircraft Division Wolf Rapid Mac
Chesapeake, VA, March 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Watershed Security LLC, an ISO 9001:2015-certified provider of Cybersecurity and Information Technology (IT) solutions for defense and civilian markets, has been awarded the Naval Aviation Systems Command (NAVAIR), Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), Webster Outlying Field (WOLF) RAPID Multiple Award Contract (MAC).
As a leading provider of cyber security services to the DoD and Federal Civilian marketplace, Watershed is proud to expand our contract and customer portfolio with this NAWCAD WOLF RAPID MAC award.
Watershed Security will be delivering cyber security products and services to NAWCAD that include the identification and analysis of information technologies, cyber resiliency, security, risk posture, and documentation development in support of cyber accreditation and certification for information systems and Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) systems. Efforts range across the project lifecycle; from cyber requirements generation, cyber hardening, cyber auditing, documentation development, and accreditation, to continuous monitoring of new or existing systems.
Watershed’s Senior Director of Business Development, John Pasch, stated, “As a retired naval officer who served at NAVAIR, I am excited about the opportunity to continue to support naval aviation and our great warfighters. Watershed is committed to the government’s unified effort to strengthen and maintain secure, functioning, and resilient aircraft systems and critical infrastructure, all vital to safety and operational success. We are privileged to be one of the NAWCAD WOLF Rapid MAC awardees, allowing us to achieve our mission of Protecting the Systems of Those Who Protect.”
About Watershed Security LLC:
Founded in 2003, Watershed provides secure, scalable, Cybersecurity, and cloud-based IT solutions to government and commercial clients. Watershed specializes in Cybersecurity, thus enabling our customers to meet their statutory and regulatory requirements in an efficient manner. In addition, we provide Program and Project Management services, IT Engineering, Integration, Health IT, Operations support, and Intelligence Analyst Support to the DoD. Watershed is headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, serving the greater Tidewater area, and has regional offices in Colorado, Northern Virginia, and Charleston, South Carolina.
Point of Contact:
Will Swann
Director
571 642-1003
Will@WatershedSecurity.com
http://www.watershedsecurity.com
