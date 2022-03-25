Codeless Platforms Releases Intercompany Integration Solution for SAP Business One
SAP Business One intercompany task pack can replicate master data and share documents between company groups, subsidiaries and partners.
Poole, United Kingdom, March 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Codeless Platforms today announced the release of its Intercompany Integration Solution for SAP Business One which provides businesses using SAP Business One with a pack of preconfigured tasks to integrate multiple business systems and databases located within a group of companies or subsidiaries of enterprise organisations.
The Intercompany Integration Solution for SAP Business One delivers a cost-effective, market-proven solution to replicate master data and share intercompany documents (sales and financial), helping to standardise and provide better transparency into processes, enhance financial and operational visibility, as well as improve control and collaboration between business entities.
The transfer of essential master data between various systems and business entities can include:
· Item master data
· Business partner data
· Price lists
· Bill of materials
· Chart of accounts
· Cost accounting master data
· Dimensions
· Cost centres
· Projects
· Distribution rules
· Currencies
· Exchange rates
The transfer of sales and financial documents between organisations and partners can include:
· Purchase orders to sales orders
· Goods receipt POs from delivery notes
· AP invoices from AR invoices
· Goods returns to sales returns
· AP credit notes from AR credit notes
The tasks provided in the SAP Business One intercompany solution are templates built using best practices and designed to provide the starting point towards a customer solution. The pack includes a staging database that provides resilience and traceability to the integration. These tasks and the related staging database are editable, requiring consultancy skills to adapt them to a customer’s specific integration requirements.
The Intercompany Integration Solution for SAP Business One requires:
· BPA Platform 2020 Update 1
· Microsoft SQL Server Connector tool installed
· Microsoft SQL Server 2012 or above available to host staging database (this can be the same SQL Server hosting SAP Business One, if applicable)
· SAP Business One version 8.8 or above
· SAP Business One (DIAPI) Integration tool installed
· Pre-alignment of SBO master data records with system-generated unique identifiers (e.g., item groups)
Visit Codeless Platforms’ Marketplace to find out more about the Intercompany Integration Solution for SAP Business One.
About Codeless Platforms
Founded in 1999, Codeless Platforms is at the forefront of business process automation and rapid application development. We have a proven track record of developing and delivering agile, flexible and robust next generation software solutions, empowering businesses to get the most from their data as well as the ability to respond to the rapidly changing business demands of today. Our knowledge of the marketplace and channel has grown in line with this development and established us as a highly experienced and reputable software company, working closely with partners and software vendors, such as Access, Epicor, Infor, Microsoft, Sage, SAP and SYSPRO. With over 450 global partners, more than 8500 customers use Codeless Platforms’ software solutions, ranging from diverse global organisations to the small local enterprise. The company is headquartered in Poole, UK, with representative offices throughout the world.
The Intercompany Integration Solution for SAP Business One delivers a cost-effective, market-proven solution to replicate master data and share intercompany documents (sales and financial), helping to standardise and provide better transparency into processes, enhance financial and operational visibility, as well as improve control and collaboration between business entities.
The transfer of essential master data between various systems and business entities can include:
· Item master data
· Business partner data
· Price lists
· Bill of materials
· Chart of accounts
· Cost accounting master data
· Dimensions
· Cost centres
· Projects
· Distribution rules
· Currencies
· Exchange rates
The transfer of sales and financial documents between organisations and partners can include:
· Purchase orders to sales orders
· Goods receipt POs from delivery notes
· AP invoices from AR invoices
· Goods returns to sales returns
· AP credit notes from AR credit notes
The tasks provided in the SAP Business One intercompany solution are templates built using best practices and designed to provide the starting point towards a customer solution. The pack includes a staging database that provides resilience and traceability to the integration. These tasks and the related staging database are editable, requiring consultancy skills to adapt them to a customer’s specific integration requirements.
The Intercompany Integration Solution for SAP Business One requires:
· BPA Platform 2020 Update 1
· Microsoft SQL Server Connector tool installed
· Microsoft SQL Server 2012 or above available to host staging database (this can be the same SQL Server hosting SAP Business One, if applicable)
· SAP Business One version 8.8 or above
· SAP Business One (DIAPI) Integration tool installed
· Pre-alignment of SBO master data records with system-generated unique identifiers (e.g., item groups)
Visit Codeless Platforms’ Marketplace to find out more about the Intercompany Integration Solution for SAP Business One.
About Codeless Platforms
Founded in 1999, Codeless Platforms is at the forefront of business process automation and rapid application development. We have a proven track record of developing and delivering agile, flexible and robust next generation software solutions, empowering businesses to get the most from their data as well as the ability to respond to the rapidly changing business demands of today. Our knowledge of the marketplace and channel has grown in line with this development and established us as a highly experienced and reputable software company, working closely with partners and software vendors, such as Access, Epicor, Infor, Microsoft, Sage, SAP and SYSPRO. With over 450 global partners, more than 8500 customers use Codeless Platforms’ software solutions, ranging from diverse global organisations to the small local enterprise. The company is headquartered in Poole, UK, with representative offices throughout the world.
Contact
Codeless PlatformsContact
Stuart Tarrant
+44 3309988700
www.codelessplatforms.com
Stuart Tarrant
+44 3309988700
www.codelessplatforms.com
Categories