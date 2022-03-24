Conch Shell International Film Fest Announces Previs Pro is an Official Larimar Award Sponsor - Celebrate Caribbean & Caribbean Diaspora Filmmaking
New York, NY, March 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Conch Shell International Film Fest (CSIFF) announces that Previs Pro has joined the festival’s official Larimar Award Sponsor community..
Conch Shell International Film Fest (CSIFF) is a Conch Shell Productions presentation. CSIFF celebrates and elevates the voices of Caribbean and Caribbean Diaspora filmmakers. The focus of this year’s festival are films that inspire change. Conch Shell Int’l Film Fest’s 3-day online film festival takes place Friday August 26, 2022 to Sunday August 28, 2022 on virtual fest platform www.Filmocracy.com (CSIFF Industry Sponsor).
During the festival Closing Ceremony on August 28th, the prizes for the following Jury Awards winners - Best Director, Best Screenwriter, Best Lead Performer, Best Film, Best Cinematographer, Best Student Film, Best Animation, Best Documentary, Best Music Video, Best Web Series/Pilot - will include a one-year subscription to Previs Pro’s storyboarding app.
About Previs Pro
Previs Pro is the #1 storyboarding app for the iPad, iPhone, and Mac M1. Over 1000 5-Star Ratings from 60 countries worldwide. “Easy to learn and easy to use. Storyboard fast, anywhere, and like the pros with Previs Pro.” To learn more about Previs Pro go to www.previspro.com (website) and app.previspro.com (iOS App Store).
To learn more about Conch Shell Int’l Film Fest go to www.conchshelliff.com. Film submission accepted until June 3rd on www.Filmfreeway.com. Official film selections will be announced by July 3rd.
Contact
Magaly Colimon-Christopher
917-776-9647
conchshellproductions.com
