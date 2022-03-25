Conch Shell International Film Fest Announces IPitch is an Official Larimar Award Sponsor - Celebrating Caribbean & Caribbean Diaspora Filmmakers
New York, NY, March 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Conch Shell International Film Fest (CSIFF) announces that IPitch has joined the festival’s official Larimar Award Sponsor community.
Conch Shell International Film Fest (CSIFF) celebrates and elevates the voices of Caribbean and Caribbean Diaspora filmmakers. The focus of this year’s festival are films that inspire change. Conch Shell Int’l Film Fest’s 3-day online film festival takes place Friday August 26, 2022 to Sunday August 28, 2022 on virtual fest platform www.Filmocracy.com (CSIFF Industry Sponsor).
During the festival Closing Ceremony on August 28th, Jury Awards winners will receive a one-year subscription to IPitch’s pitch platform.
About IPitch
Looking for a way to pitch your idea for a television show or movie? iPITCH.TV offers a next generation platform for creators of original pitches for TV, Film & Digital Media to connect directly with Hollywood Producers and Studio Executives and gives creators industry pro advice on how to pitch a television show or feature film. Pitch your idea for a Movie, Screenplay, Television Show, Short Film, New Media Project and more. https://ipitch.tv.
To learn more about Conch Shell Int’l Film Fest go to www.conchshelliff.com. Film submission accepted until June 3rd on www.Filmfreeway.com. Official film selections will be announced by July 3rd. (CSIFF is presented by Conch Shell Productions presentation. )
Conch Shell International Film Fest (CSIFF) celebrates and elevates the voices of Caribbean and Caribbean Diaspora filmmakers. The focus of this year’s festival are films that inspire change. Conch Shell Int’l Film Fest’s 3-day online film festival takes place Friday August 26, 2022 to Sunday August 28, 2022 on virtual fest platform www.Filmocracy.com (CSIFF Industry Sponsor).
During the festival Closing Ceremony on August 28th, Jury Awards winners will receive a one-year subscription to IPitch’s pitch platform.
About IPitch
Looking for a way to pitch your idea for a television show or movie? iPITCH.TV offers a next generation platform for creators of original pitches for TV, Film & Digital Media to connect directly with Hollywood Producers and Studio Executives and gives creators industry pro advice on how to pitch a television show or feature film. Pitch your idea for a Movie, Screenplay, Television Show, Short Film, New Media Project and more. https://ipitch.tv.
To learn more about Conch Shell Int’l Film Fest go to www.conchshelliff.com. Film submission accepted until June 3rd on www.Filmfreeway.com. Official film selections will be announced by July 3rd. (CSIFF is presented by Conch Shell Productions presentation. )
Contact
Conch Shell Int'l Film FestContact
Magaly Colimon-Christopher
917 776 9647
www.conchshelliff.com
Magaly Colimon-Christopher
917 776 9647
www.conchshelliff.com
Categories