Billy Ray Charles Asks America, Can I Have a Word with You?
On Friday, March 25th, Loveforce International will release Billy Ray Charles new Digital Music Single, "Can I Have A Word With You?"
Santa Clarita, CA, March 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, March 25th, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles. The new single will be in the Soul genre.
The new single by Ray Charles is entitled “Can I Have A Word With You?” It is an old-school smooth Soul song. The instrumentation sounds just like an old-school Soul song from back in the day but the instruments are re-created with a synthesizer. The lyric revolves around a man who sees a woman he likes and just wants to talk to her and get to know her better.
“I believe that This song is destined to be a classic,” said Loveforce International CEO, Mark Thomas.
The new Digital Music single will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTock, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
