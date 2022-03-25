Stan Rutstein Named #1 Florida Commercial Agent
Stan Rutstein of RE/MAX Alliance Group Named #1 RE/MAX Commercial Agent in Florida.
Bradenton, FL, March 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Stan Rutstein of RE/MAX Alliance Group has once again been named the #1 RE/MAX commercial agent in Florida, based on 2021 performance for individual commercial agents. He also ranked #5 in the United States, which won him a RE/MAX Top 5 Special Award, and #15 worldwide.
Rutstein brings more than 45 years of national and international business experience to the commercial real estate industry. His vast experience dealing with all forms of locations throughout the state of Florida bodes well for projects that need vision and foresight. Because of this background, Rutstein currently works representing restaurants, retailers, professional space, and developers working on large and small housing developments, multi-family built-to-rent housing developments, shopping centers, banks, and hospitality developers looking for sites and areas of opportunity. He has covered and completed projects in West Palm Beach, Naples, Fort Myers, Venice, Sarasota, Bradenton, St. Petersburg, Tampa, Ocala and Winter Park and feels qualified to research and give direction for the entire state. His time is totally spent in the practice of commercial real estate.
Rutstein is based in the Bradenton office at 3007 Manatee Avenue W., Bradenton, Florida, 34205, and can be reached at (941) 539-8313 or stan@stanrutstein.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
