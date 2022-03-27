Suitcafe Announces Strategic Partnership with Artisan Spanish Shoe Manufacturer Releasing the First Virtual Custom Shoe Creator in the Metaverse
Suitcafe's Virtual Custom Shoe Creator, real world shoe design is transformed into the Metaverse. Create a one of a kind design. Suitcafe is the first clothing company to offer shoe design in the Metaverse.
New York, NY, March 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- With over 30 years experience in buying and selling European made footwear, Philip Pravda, founder/CEO of Suitcafe LLC, has partnered with a Spanish firm in Mallorca, Spain. “In order to bring the do it yourself model to shoe design, we wanted to be able to offer virtual online design with European artisans.”
At Suitcafe.com, actual real photos of shoes that have been designed and created by creative director Philip Pravda can be purchased as with any online fashion company. This is where the Virtual Custom Shoe Creator comes in, the client does not have to buy shoes, boots, sneakers or loafers as shown. With one click they are transported virtually and can change any part of the shoe design to fit their own tastes. Create a one of a kind shoe.
Pravda continued, “We have seen so many cool designs that we would never have thought of from our clients. Plaid shoes with suede, camouflage lace ups with white rubber soles, chukka boots with crepe soles, exotic skins and patina mixed in the same sneaker, really beautiful things.”
In addition, briefcases, document holders and duffel bags can be designed and purchased. "Each piece made by hand by our artisan partners in Spain,” said Pravda.
The Leather Gallery link has thousands of designs in shoes, boots, sneakers, backpacks and belts to choose from. From there the item can be purchased as is or customized. It’s up to the client.
Instagram @suitcafe
Twitter @suit_cafe
YouTube @suitcafe
TikTok @suit_cafe
linkpop.com/suitcafe
Philip Pravda
347-778-1825
https://suitcafe.com
Twitter: @PhilipPravda @suit_cafe
Instagram: @suitcafe
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/suitcafecom
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/philippravda/
