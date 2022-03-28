Allxon Offers BSP OTA Updates for Devices Deployed at Scale with Hardware Partner Advantech
Allxon, an industry-first in providing SaaS solutions for efficient remote edge device management, announces Advantech as its first hardware partner for enabling over-the-air (OTA) updates via Allxon Portal for their solutions powered by the NVIDIA® Jetson™ edge AI platform.
Eindhoven, Netherlands, March 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- As a customer-focused ecosystem bonder of the AI/IoT industry, Allxon enables BSP OTA updates on their single unified platform without the need for IHVs or SIs to set up an OTA server. IHVs can simply prepare the BSP and upload it onto Allxon Cloud. SIs can then remotely trigger the update via Allxon Portal to ensure fleets of edge devices update uninterruptedly and run on the latest BSP version.
In alliance with Advantech, the global leader of IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms, the Allxon Enterprise Agent comes verified and preinstalled in their Jetson devices to tackle the challenges of BSP updates at scale. After BSP updates have been triggered on Allxon Portal and mass deployed to thousands of edge devices in the field, the devices will automatically resume its original services and operations. Service providers can also instantly regain remote device management access, with all device configurations and settings automatically restored.
Allxon Cloud is a fully encrypted network system with robust and secure communication channels to ensure all payload packages being transferred are securely handled from the Cloud to the edge nodes. Allxon Cyber Security at the Edge can also reinforce cyber security on-site to provide multi-layered protection.
As an industry-leading provider of powerful remote device management solutions at scale, Allxon provides an effortless BSP OTA update solution for Advantech’s Jetson devices, so that businesses can continue to operate safely, seamlessly, and uninterruptedly.
About Allxon
Allxon envisions a world of open and optimized business operations. Partnering with key IHV and ISV leaders, Allxon rolls out seamless edge device management solutions for top SI and MSP enterprises. With years of deep industry experience, Allxon has transformed from an IaaS (2001) to PaaS (2011) and officially to a SaaS (2019) company, that stands as an industry-first in providing exceptional SaaS solutions, with full hardware and software integration, for powerful remote edge device management services.
About Advantech
Advantech’s corporate vision is to enable an intelligent planet. The company is a global leader in the fields of IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms. To embrace the trends of IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence, Advantech promotes IoT hardware and software solutions with the Edge Intelligence WISE-PaaS core to assist business partners and clients in connecting their industrial chains. Advantech is also working with business partners to co-create business ecosystems that accelerate the goal of industrial intelligence.
In alliance with Advantech, the global leader of IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms, the Allxon Enterprise Agent comes verified and preinstalled in their Jetson devices to tackle the challenges of BSP updates at scale. After BSP updates have been triggered on Allxon Portal and mass deployed to thousands of edge devices in the field, the devices will automatically resume its original services and operations. Service providers can also instantly regain remote device management access, with all device configurations and settings automatically restored.
Allxon Cloud is a fully encrypted network system with robust and secure communication channels to ensure all payload packages being transferred are securely handled from the Cloud to the edge nodes. Allxon Cyber Security at the Edge can also reinforce cyber security on-site to provide multi-layered protection.
As an industry-leading provider of powerful remote device management solutions at scale, Allxon provides an effortless BSP OTA update solution for Advantech’s Jetson devices, so that businesses can continue to operate safely, seamlessly, and uninterruptedly.
About Allxon
Allxon envisions a world of open and optimized business operations. Partnering with key IHV and ISV leaders, Allxon rolls out seamless edge device management solutions for top SI and MSP enterprises. With years of deep industry experience, Allxon has transformed from an IaaS (2001) to PaaS (2011) and officially to a SaaS (2019) company, that stands as an industry-first in providing exceptional SaaS solutions, with full hardware and software integration, for powerful remote edge device management services.
About Advantech
Advantech’s corporate vision is to enable an intelligent planet. The company is a global leader in the fields of IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms. To embrace the trends of IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence, Advantech promotes IoT hardware and software solutions with the Edge Intelligence WISE-PaaS core to assist business partners and clients in connecting their industrial chains. Advantech is also working with business partners to co-create business ecosystems that accelerate the goal of industrial intelligence.
Contact
Allxon Inc.Contact
Pamela Wang
886 2 8979 8385
https://www.allxon.com
Pamela Wang
886 2 8979 8385
https://www.allxon.com
Categories