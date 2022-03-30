XLWN Internet Radio is on the Ballot for the 37th Annual Stellar Award
XLWN Internet Radio is on the Ballot for the 37th Annual Stellar Award in the Internet Radio Station Category.
Atlanta, GA, March 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Excel to Win, short code: XLWN, a 24/7 internet gospel radio station, announced its candidacy for a Stellar Award on March 21, 2022. After the initial rejection for consideration, due to the lack of two notable recommendations, the XLWN team remained relentless in their pursuit for the beacon of excellence. In the final hours of submission, the station secured four letters of recommendation from popular Grammy and Stellar award-winning artists and producers to validate its contribution to the gospel community while securing a spot as a contender in the internet radio category for the 37th Annual Stellar Award.
XLWN, is a platform dedicated to spreading the gospel of Christ throughout the United States. “XLWN is trying hard to impact environments, touch more lives, and share the good news,” said Dr. Lydia Elliott, the Senior Executive of XLWN Now Media, LLC. The exposure that comes with winning a Stellar Award would significantly help their cause.
The XLWN team, desires to reduce the negative noise that daily inundates the community. By creating the station, and sharing uplifting songs and messages; listeners are accessing uninterrupted good news 24/7. Over time, independent and mainstream artists in the gospel community took notice and began submitting their music for airplay consideration. While great music is coming into the station, they need the community to help expand our reach. By voting for XLWN, people are helping them to touch the lives of people who want to be inspired by the good news.
Dr. Lydia Elliott
309-240-3345
xlwnnow.com/votexlwn
