INSYNC Revamped APPSeCONNECT's ProcessFlow - the Low-Code Visual Integration Builder
INSYNC revamped APPSeCONNECT's ProcessFlow as an intuitive low-code visual integration builder that provides team members of every skill level to effortlessly design and deploy integrations across all necessary environments.
Kolkata, India, March 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Managing and keeping track of the sophisticated data infrastructure of modern businesses is impossible without the streamlined, systematic approach provided by data integration. However, the technical complexities for developing an enterprise-wide data integration from the ground up is too big of a hurdle for most companies to overcome. To allow businesses of all scales to effortlessly develop, manage, and deploy integrations, INSYNC revamped APPSeCONNECT's ProcessFlow as an intuitive low-code visual integration builder, that enables team members of any skill level to develop integrations.
ProcessFlow is APPSeCONNECT’s proprietary integration builder, which is a lean and low-code integration designer that acts as an Integrated Development Environment (IDE) for users to visually develop integrations for multiple applications and deploy them across all designated environments.
The intuitive low-code platform provides businesses with a competitive edge by providing advantages to developing enterprise-wide integrations and the benefits end-to-end seamless real-time integration brings with it, such as:
1. Rapid building and deployment of integrations.
2. Flexibility for integration deployment.
3. A centralized hub to manage and deploy integrations.
ProcessFlow's visual integration designer enables developers to design, deploy and execute a process directly which ensures the best-of-breed development experience and is a must have toolset for every business to kickstart their journey towards digitalization.
To learn more in detail about what is ProcessFlow, head on to: https://www.appseconnect.com/what-is-processflow-the-visual-integration-builder-in-appseconnect/
To explore all the other advantages APPSeCONNECT can provide for business, check out: https://www.appseconnect.com/overview/
