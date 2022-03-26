Hispanic Latino Education: North Carolina Society of Hispanic Professionals Help Shape the Future
North Carolina Society of Hispanic Professionals' 22nd annual Hispanic Educational Summit is March 25, 2022. The Summit has reached nearly 18,000 students, promoting educational opportunities and providing scholarships. Sponsored by the following Latino Education Sponsors: Food Lion (Sustainer Level), Duke Energy (Partner Level), and Mt. Olive Pickle Company, Mike and Karen Schley Foundation, Brasfield & Gorrie General Contractors, and AT&T (Friends Level).
Raleigh, NC, March 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Middle and high school students representing school systems from across NC are set to participate in the largest conference for Hispanic students in North Carolina, the Hispanic Educational Summit.
The Hispanic Educational Summit is presented by the North Carolina Society of Hispanic Professionals (NCSHP) and hosted each year by North Carolina State University (NC State), NC State’s College of Education, and NC State’s College of Engineering. To date, the Summit has reached nearly 18,000 students in an effort to promote educational opportunities among Hispanic youth in North Carolina.
The following Latino Education Sponsors will be present: Food Lion (Sustainer Level), Duke Energy (Partner Level), and Mt. Olive Pickle Company, Mike and Karen Schley Foundation, Brasfield & Gorrie General Contractors, and AT&T (Friends Level).
Participants will attend a day filled with concurrent sessions designed for students to gain the tools necessary to prepare for their high school graduation and pursue their higher education goals and dreams. They will also receive information on available programs and services from colleges, universities, and community supporters as part of the exhibit hall.
Attorney General Josh Stein will deliver the opening ceremony’s welcome remarks, NC House District 63 Representative Ricky Hurtado will deliver the morning keynote address, and Adolfo Rodriguez, Senior Vice President of IT Transformation at Advance Auto Part is set to deliver an inspiring closing keynote to students. Attendees can expect to be motivated and encouraged about the future, despite the circumstances of today and the challenges COVID has posed in everyday life.
During the Summit, NCSHP will announce scholarship recipients of the North Carolina Hispanic College Fund, enabling student recipients to be able to pursue higher education. These scholarships are made possible by funds received from committed to education sponsors and supporters. There are additional opportunities available. For more information about sponsorship opportunities, contact Rocio Anderson at NCSHP RAnderson@thencshp.org.
Since 1999, the NCSHP has provided educational services such as scholarships, mentors and tutors, educational conferences, and other programs to help keep Latino youth in school and guide them on to a pathway to college. The NCSHP is a statewide 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose only mission is to promote education among Hispanic youth. Visit thencshp.org for more information.
Rocio Anderson
919-986-0017
https://thencshp.org
