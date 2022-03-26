Hispanic Latino Education: North Carolina Society of Hispanic Professionals Help Shape the Future

North Carolina Society of Hispanic Professionals' 22nd annual Hispanic Educational Summit is March 25, 2022. The Summit has reached nearly 18,000 students, promoting educational opportunities and providing scholarships. Sponsored by the following Latino Education Sponsors: Food Lion (Sustainer Level), Duke Energy (Partner Level), and Mt. Olive Pickle Company, Mike and Karen Schley Foundation, Brasfield & Gorrie General Contractors, and AT&T (Friends Level).