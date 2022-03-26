Society Performers Academy Congratulates Rahim Barry on His Recent Television Booking
Society Performer TV Booking announcement.
Los Angeles, CA, March 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Congratulations to Society Performer Rahim Barry on his Showtime TV booking.
Society Performers Academy can't give away any details as of yet, but tune in this summer to Showtime.
Rahim, born and raised on the East Coast, started with Society Performers in 2021, trained, got an agent through SPA showcase, and has continued to work hard... and it shows.
"Really cute! Love your speaking voice, would be great for voiceover," says Talent Agent Mallory Levy with DDO Artists Agency.
"Congratulations to this young budding talent. The world is watching, and looks forward to what's next Rahim," says Society Performers Academy CEO Joe Lorenzo
Society Performers Academy trains and develops young talents, ages 7-17 for TV, Film, Commercials, Voiceover, and markets that talent to Talent Agents, Talent Managers, and Casting Directors.
For more information, visit:
Society Performers Academy
Website:
https://societyperformers.com/
IG: https://www.instagram.com/societyperformers
FB: https://www.facebook.com/SocietyPerformersAcademy/
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/SocietyPerform
Categories