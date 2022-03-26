Billy Harvey Produces Music Video for CRY by the Kirbys at Big Sandy Music Hall
Tyler, TX, March 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On March 25, The Kirbys premiered their latest project, CRY, a music video produced by Billy Harvey, shot at the Big Sandy Music Hall in February 2022. The video is the first official collaboration between The Kirbys and Billy Harvey, but not the only video the two artists have shot at the Big Sandy Music Hall. It is the most unique.
"We thought of Billy to produce the video because of his keep style and also because his creativity is off the charts. We are very pleased with the result." -Andrew Kirby, The Kirbys
"The basement of the Big Sandy Music Hall was a great spot for this type of video, but it was also convenient because we were there the next day to livestream the TNL episode featuring Billy Harvey as our guest artist." -Kate Kirby, The Kirbys
The Kirbys host a livestream show from the auditorium of the Big Sandy Music Hall, their home theater. The show is called TNL and features musical guests performances and interviews. The band moved into the space during the pandemic and started to livestream when the shows shut down. They are continuing that tradition seasonally between tours. The venue is no longer open to the public, but rather home base for The Kirbys recording projects.
"The future of the venue as a traditional performance hall is up on the air, but we'll continue to shoot our own videos and make our own recordings here. It's a great home base for the band." -Kate Kirby, The Kirbys
"It was an interesting project to produce in an old church building. You'd think the building would be more of the 'star' of the video, but actually it was the make-up by Bri Gobson - that was the true star, I mean other than the rock-star performances by The Kirbys. I'm sure it won't be the last time I collaborate with The Kirbys, or visit the Big Sandy Music Hall." -Billy Harvey
