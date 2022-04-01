Lifewit Explores the Drawer Organizing Industry and Plans to Gain 10,000 Orders
Lifewit, a worldwide homeware brand, has recently decided to try its hand in-drawer storage and cosmetic storage field. The company launched a Drawer Organizer Set in January and aims to reach the achievement of selling 10,000 units in March.
Dover, DE, April 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Managing space in modern life is quite a struggle, especially for small things. Most people put them together neatly in their drawer but they soon become messy as it is not possible to arrange them every day. Lifewit’s drawer organizer set offers 25 pieces of clear plastic storages bins that help people keep things organized. Not only makeup, but they can also be used to store various objects like pieces of jewelry, gadgets, pins, stationeries, and more. The users just have to put the item they use back into the right container and everything will stay in place without a hassle.
The company has a great reputation for bringing quality products to the market. They used top-quality polystyrene plastic which is completely BPA-free. The boxes are non-toxic and safe to use for a very long time.
The storage container set comes in 4 different sizes that can be fitted in a drawer creating separate sections for different items. The users can arrange them in different combinations and anyway they like.
One customer described their experience of the product by saying, "Excellent value, excellent product. Durable & work very well in all drawers. These make organizing easy. Highly recommended & definitely would buy again."
This product is available on Amazon UK and US, search “Lifewit” and/or “drawer organizer” on Amazon.com.
About Lifewit
Life is all about compromises. You find yourself in the midst of the constant hustle. Playing by the rules, not by your own choice. But inside your own dwelling, you can find your own rhythm and genuinely be yourself. At Lifewit, we offer homeware solutions that help you enjoy a genuine, comfortable life. Rather than disrupting your natural daily rhythm, we exist to help you create space that is in tune with your own rhythm. For more information, please visit https://www.lifewit.com/. Follow along on social channels: TikTok @lifewit_homeware; Facebook:@lifewit_homeware; Instagram:@lifewit_homeware; YouTube:@Lifewit.
