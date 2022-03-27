Tweaking Technologies Launches “Advanced PDF Manager” for Windows Users
With the aim to simplify PDF Management, Tweaking Technologies released a brand-new program.
Jaipur, India, March 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Tweaking Technologies, an internationally known IT Solutions & Services organization, releases another practical utility for Windows users, named Advanced PDF Manager. As the name suggests, it is a complete PDF Management suite that allows Windows users to open, read, create, manage & protect PDFs.
This multi-purpose PDF management application offers a variety of modules required for managing single or multiple PDFs in a couple of clicks. Some of the most significant features offered by Advanced PDF Manager for Windows users, include:
● Open and View PDF documents.
● Easily create a new, blank PDF.
● Merge different PDF files of any size into one.
● Split or extract single or multiple pages from a PDF.
● Safeguard PDFs with passwords.
● Rotate, rearrange, move, remove, duplicate, and print PDF pages.
“PDF is one of the most commonly used file formats used today. It is extensively used in legal, medical, real-estate, schools, colleges and even at home. But managing and editing it is certainly a task. Identifying the market needs, our team has designed a practical and effective utility to easily manage and manipulate PDFs, without any hassles. Our latest launch, Advanced PDF Manager is equipped with essential tools keeping in mind a variety of users in mind, so that they can achieve enhanced productivity,” expressed Mr. Shrishail Rana, Founder, Tweaking Technologies.
Mr, Sudhir Sharma, Vice President, Tweaking Technologies, further added, “Advanced PDF Manager is designed for individuals who regularly handles and exchanges PDF documents. It is a simple and straightforward utility, packed with a variety of tools to open, view, merge, split, print, move, and more. We hope it eases users’ overall experience when it comes to managing multiple PDFs at once.”
For more information, visit the official website of Advanced PDF Manager: https://www.advancedpdfmanager.com/
About The Company: With the vision to simplify & secure digital life, Tweaking Technologies, the leading IT Solution Company, serves a diverse list of clients and industries globally. The company comprehends the fact that self-improvement is the only key to success. Our high adaptability towards implementing cutting-edge technologies gives us a leg up in the dynamic environment. We believe in providing high quality & easy-to-use system optimizing utilities worldwide.
Contact
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
www.tweakingtechnologies.com
