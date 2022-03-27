Software Brings New Updates to Their "Advanced Systweak Uninstall Manager" for Mac Users
Securely find and remove tons of apps, plugins & more with the all-new Advanced Uninstall Manager.
Jaipur, India, March 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Systweak Software recently introduced a slew of updates for its most popular Mac application – Advanced Uninstall Manager. The program is available on the official Mac App Store.
Talking about the latest improvements, the cleaning & optimization utility has received plenty of updates, listed below:
● Improved scanning engine.
● "Deep Scan" functionality is added to identify & delete files from private folders.
● Ability to list all the installed apps from the Applications folder.
● Now shows all the installed preferences panes.
● A list of all the Internet & Spotlight plugins will be presented.
● Manage applications stored under the Downloads folder.
● Enhanced compatibility with recent macOS 12 Monterey OS version.
● Other minor bug fixes.
“Advanced Uninstall Manager was designed and distributed with the sole aim to assist users in their “Device Optimization” journey. And, to maintain the product quality, we constantly add new features and updates that saves users’ valuable time and efforts when it comes to regular device maintenance. We hope that our new additions entice more users to take advantage of this product and they can declutter their system in the most efficient way possible,” said Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO, Systweak Software.
Mr. Praveen Khanna, Vice-President, Systweak Software, added, “Since, finding and deleting applications, plugins, and other data manually can be a tricky business. We thought having an all-in-one utility on our Mac that does all the tasks with complete precision will be highly fruitful. Keep this in mind, we’ve updated our most practical Mac app - Advanced Uninstall Manager, so that it can be run on all macOS versions and deep cleansing can be done in a few clicks.”
To know more about Advanced Uninstall Manager, check out the link below: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/advanced-uninstall-manager/id1554279967
About The Company: Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS & Android Apps for the last 22 years to improve the average user’s digital experience. It has recently been featured in the “100 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers” list by the enterprise solutions magazine, CIO Review. Systweak Software has a large user-base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia.
Contact
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
http://www.systweak.com
