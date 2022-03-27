AnyRec Releases New Video Converter and Toolbox with Smoother Experience
Software vendor AnyRec recently releases its video converter and editor software, which is AnyRec Video Converter. This software can help desktop users convert and edit media files in 1000+ formats.
New York, NY, March 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- AnyRec announces a new video program – AnyRec Video Converter, which enables users to convert and edit videos on any Windows and Mac with high quality. AnyRec aims to help starters to quickly change file format and apply video effects. The intuitive interface and powerful video editing/conversion functions are friendly to beginners.
AnyRec Video Converter allows users to change video/audio formats, edit video/audio files, rip DVDs, enhance video quality, and get trending video editing tools.
Convert to 1000+ formats
The video converter software supports 1000+ input and output formats, including MP4, MP3, MKV, WebM, AVI, M4V, etc. It is also supported to convert videos to iPhone, Android, Samsung, and other popular output devices.
50x faster speed
With the batch conversion support, users can convert large video and audio files in short time. AnyRec Video Converter delivers premium video quality with superfast speed.
Rip DVD
AnyRec Video Converter is capable to rip DVD disc/folder and ISO files to digital videos. It is also supported to rip the selected DVD titles or main movies to MP4, WAV, MOV, and more. The built-in video editor is also available after DVD ripping.
Enhance video quality with AI
No hassle operations. The program can keep the original sound and image quality. It can upscale low-quality videos up to 4K in clicks. Moreover, AnyRec Video Converter can optimize brightness/contrast, remove video noise, and reduce video shaking automatically as well.
Powerful Video Editor and Toolbox (Keep Updating)
AnyRec brings built-in movie maker and split-screen maker for all users. With the activation code, AnyRec users can access other trending video editors, including video reverser, metadata editor, GIF maker, 3D maker, video speed controller, etc.
AnyRec Video Converter 1.0.8 and AnyRec Video Converter for Mac 1.0.10 are available to download. For Windows 11/10/8/7 and Mac users, there are also other available free online video converters and editors. For more details, please go to anyrec io.
About AnyRec Studio
AnyRec is a tech-startup team focusing on screen recording, video editing, and video conversion. Founded in 2021, the AnyRec team is devoted to bringing easy-to-use and powerful software to everyone. Just record every moment digitally in life.
Contact
Claire Chen
+1-480-624-2505
https://www.anyrec.io
