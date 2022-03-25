Alternative Liquidity Index LP Announces Premium Offer to Purchase City of Olathe, Kansas Transportation Development District Sales Tax Revenue Bonds
Alternative Liquidity Index LP has announced an offer to purchase up to $3,000,000 par value of the City of Olathe, Kansas Transportation Development District Sales Tax Revenue Bonds (The Olathe Gateway TDD No. 1a Project) Series 2006. The Purchase Price is a substantial premium to the most recent trading price.
Olathe, KS, March 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Alternative Liquidity Index LP has announced an offer to purchase up to $3,000,000 par value of the City of Olathe, Kansas Transportation Development District Sales Tax Revenue Bonds (The Olathe Gateway TDD No. 1a Project) Series 2006 (the “Bonds”), of City of Olathe, Kansas (the “Issuer”) at a purchase price of $1,150 per $5,000 bond (23% of par).
The Purchase Price represents a substantial premium to the most recent trading price as of the bonds.
The Purchaser is a Delaware Limited Partnership focused on providing liquidity to investors in illiquid assets, and is not affiliated with the City of Olathe, Kansas. The Offer is being made solely for the Purchaser to establish a passive ownership position in the Bonds
Investors should read the Offer and related material carefully because they contain important information. Investors are urged to consult with financial and other professional advisors before making any decisions regarding the Offer. This announcement is intended as a notification that the Offer has been made and does not constitute an invitation to sell. Any action that any Investor may take in relation to the Offer is only able to be taken once they receive a copy of the Offer which contains the applicable terms and conditions.
Investors may obtain a free copy of the Offer and Assignment Form without charge by visiting our website at https://www.alternativeliquidity.net or by calling us at (888) 884-8796. Investors may also contact us at info@alternativeliquidty.net to answer questions about the Offer or to obtain Offer documents.
