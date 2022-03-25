Alternative Liquidity Index LP Announces Premium Offer to Purchase City of Olathe, Kansas Transportation Development District Sales Tax Revenue Bonds

Alternative Liquidity Index LP has announced an offer to purchase up to $3,000,000 par value of the City of Olathe, Kansas Transportation Development District Sales Tax Revenue Bonds (The Olathe Gateway TDD No. 1a Project) Series 2006. The Purchase Price is a substantial premium to the most recent trading price.