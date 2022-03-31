Nevell Group, Inc. (NGi) Acquires Universal Interiors, Inc. of Las Vegas, Nevada
Nevell Group, Inc. (NGi) took a big stride in their efforts to expand operations into Nevada with the acquisition of 32-year drywall and metal stud veteran Universal Interiors, Inc. (Universal Drywall, LLC).
Brea, CA, March 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Nevell Group, Inc. (NGi) announced the execution of an agreement to acquire Universal Interiors, Inc., located in Las Vegas, Nevada. NGi and Universal are coming together to begin a unified effort in the Nevada commercial construction markets.
Universal Interiors (Universal Drywall, LLC) was founded in 1989. Over the last 32 years, the organization has completed major projects throughout California and Nevada. Universal is devoted to customer satisfaction with over 100 years combined experience in the construction industry. They take pride in developing relationships with their customers that last a lifetime. Through superior performance they have become a team of exceptional people who consistently exceed customer expectations.
"We've been looking to expand our geographic reach into Nevada for quite some time and look forward to combining the strengths of the two companies to provide our customers a superior level of service, quality and performance." - Chris Taylor, NGi President
Nevell now has operations in every major commercial construction market in California and with this expansion into Nevada, anticipates adding to their record growth. Taylor added, "We thank all those (including developers/owners, architects, engineers, general contractors, trade partners, subcontractors, suppliers and employees) who have allowed us the opportunities to team and deliver successful projects in the past. We look forward to participating in many more important projects moving forward."
Nevell Group, Inc. & Universal Interiors, Inc.
