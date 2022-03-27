Kasentex Reaches Five Best Amazon's Deals
Kasentex bedding sets are now in Amazon best deals/
Hillsborough, NJ, March 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Kasentex is an online retailer on a mission to bring change in the bedding industry and make luxury and comfort beddings more affordable. Their Quilt Bedding Coverlet Blanket Set has been mentioned as one of the best Amazon deals of March.
“We're so excited to see our sets were featured with Yahoo Life as best deals of the month. That means we’re moving in the right direction and most importantly - our customers are satisfied,” says Jane Kuzmich - Kasentex Social Media Coordinator.
“It’s so cozy and feels like home to me,” a happy customer said. "It’s lightweight enough to keep you warm without overdoing it and if you’re needing some extra warmth, this thing is so big just grab the other side of this blanket and put it over you. It’s been a few months now, and after a few washes and nights of sleeping with it, still feels and looks brand new!”
For more information, visit Kasentex.com; Yahoo Life article: https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/best-amazon-sales-114550674.html; customer's review/; https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R34YTE09BKU45W/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B07M6LW93W%22
“We're so excited to see our sets were featured with Yahoo Life as best deals of the month. That means we’re moving in the right direction and most importantly - our customers are satisfied,” says Jane Kuzmich - Kasentex Social Media Coordinator.
“It’s so cozy and feels like home to me,” a happy customer said. "It’s lightweight enough to keep you warm without overdoing it and if you’re needing some extra warmth, this thing is so big just grab the other side of this blanket and put it over you. It’s been a few months now, and after a few washes and nights of sleeping with it, still feels and looks brand new!”
For more information, visit Kasentex.com; Yahoo Life article: https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/best-amazon-sales-114550674.html; customer's review/; https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R34YTE09BKU45W/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B07M6LW93W%22
Contact
KasentexContact
Jane Kuzmich
908-801-0068
kasentex.com
Jane Kuzmich
908-801-0068
kasentex.com
Categories