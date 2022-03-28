Book Publicity Services Announces Virtual Event with Ryburn Dobbs at Mysterious Galaxy Bookstore
Ryburn Dobbs will be at Mysterious Galaxy Bookstore on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 7:00pm for a Virtual Event to discuss his books, "The Comfort of Distance" (The Sebastien Grey Novels Book 1) and "The Boxwood Torso" (The Sebastien Grey Novels Book 2).
San Diego, CA, March 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ryburn Dobbs taught biological anthropology and forensic anthropology at several colleges throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and spent ten years as a forensic anthropologist, working dozens of death investigations. In addition to his anthropological pursuits, Ryburn also worked as an investigative analyst specializing in homicides and unsolved cases. His work as a forensic anthropologist inspired him to write The Sebastien Grey Novels. The first book in the series, The Comfort of Distance, was released in September 2020, followed by The Boxwood Torso (The Sebastien Grey Novels Book 2) in July 2021. Where the Blood is Made (The Sebastien Grey Novels Book 3) will be released in Spring 2022.
To learn more, go to https://www.mystgalaxy.com/event/4132022RyburnDobbs.
