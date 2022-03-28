Book Publicity Services Announces Virtual Event with Ryburn Dobbs at Mysterious Galaxy Bookstore

Ryburn Dobbs will be at Mysterious Galaxy Bookstore on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 7:00pm for a Virtual Event to discuss his books, "The Comfort of Distance" (The Sebastien Grey Novels Book 1) and "The Boxwood Torso" (The Sebastien Grey Novels Book 2).