Shakespeare Troupe Celebrates The Bard's Birthday, Saturday, April 23, 2022, All Day at Mizner Park Cultural Center
Boca Raton, FL, March 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Peter Galman, Founder and President of Shakespeare Troupe, Inc. (STI), announced that Shakespeare’s 458th birthday on April 23, will be celebrated in South Florida with a three-play “Shake-a-Thon” at Mizner Park Cultural Arts Center, 201 Plaza Real in Boca Raton.
Each play is a world premiere adaptation and a comedy, moving from light to dark as the marathon day progresses. First, at 11 am, is The Comedy of Errors directed by Seth Trucks. Second, at 3 pm, is A Midsummer Night’s Dream directed by Christine Chavers. Third, at 7 pm, is The Moneylender of Venice directed by Jeremy Quinn.
Eight actors from STI, including Galman, will perform. Each play is abridged to 75 minutes. Comedy, the earliest and shortest of all of Shakespeare’s comedies, will tackle the challenge of acting the two sets of identical twins in the play with one actor for each. Dream has been updated with rap songs. The Moneylender of Venice is a kinder, gentler, not antisemitic, adaptation of The Merchant of Venice from Peter Filichia, the well-known New York area theater critic. April 23rd is the first time the play will be dramatized in a theater.
“Shake-a-Thon” will take place in the South Room at Mizner Park Cultural Arts Center, a cabaret-style venue with seating at tables for 4-6 persons. That will facilitate refreshments and allow visitors to purchase tickets as well as an entire table.
“'Shake-a-Thon' is a program for general audiences,” explains Galman. “Families are welcome, and we also expect guests who know Shakespeare’s plays and like to see updated versions.” “Between the plays,” he says, “everyone who comes can participate in quizzes, contests, opportunities to go on stage with actors and try speaking Shakespeare lines, and other activities. We want to create a party atmosphere. After all, we’re celebrating the Bard.”
Contact Shakespeare Troupe at 754-228-7228 or by email at anon@ShakesTroupe.org for more information.
