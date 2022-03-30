Zeal 3D Printing Accelerates Industrial Mass Production with Additive Manufacturing
Additive manufacturing is transforming industrial mass production and fueling Industry 4.0 with its wide application.
Melbourne, Australia, March 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Additive manufacturing is transforming industrial mass production and fueling Industry 4.0 with its wide application. This tech revolutionises the existing ecosystem, including automotive, construction, and manufacturing.
Zeal 3D is an Industry 4.0-focused 3d printing company in Australia that has recently scaled up its 3D printing production setup to support the growing demand for mass manufacturing.
Over the expansion, the company's CEO, Kiran Hurkadli said, "It's the right time to scale our services to meet the growing market demand for mass manufacturing." Further, he added that the company plans to scale up its affordable services in consumer products and automotive sector.
Why is 3D Printing the Future of Mass Production?
Turnaround Time: With 3-dimensional printing, you can go from concept to reality in a fraction of the time it takes with traditional manufacturing methods. This reduced lead time gives companies a competitive advantage.
Quality and Accuracy: Additive manufacturing offers precision, ensuring that required parts are of good quality. In addition, it eliminates the need for time-consuming post-production processes. As a result, the final product's quality is better than parts made through traditional methods.
Reduced Costs: It is a more cost-effective way to manufacture parts, as there is no need for tools and dies. In addition, you only pay for the exact number of components you need, eliminating wastage.
Variety of Materials: A wide range of materials is available, including plastics, metals, and composites. This advantage gives companies the flexibility to choose the material best suits their needs.
Scalability: It is a scalable technology, which means you can produce many parts with little to no change in cost.
Customer Satisfaction: Additive manufacturing technology offers higher customer satisfaction, as customers can get their parts quickly without waiting.
About Zeal 3D Printing
Zeal is a digital manufacturing company that earned ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management in delivering products. They offer additive manufacturing services for mass manufacturing and prototyping. In addition, the company provide a wide range of services that help mass production, including:
3D Printing: Whether it's prototypes, end-use products or manufacturing tools, their bulk 3D printing services will get your parts made quickly.
3D Designing: Their team of professionals offers 3D design services for various industries. From conceptualisation to product delivery, they meet all your requirements.
CNC Machining: They deliver precision machined parts for your production line using CNC machining. In addition, they can provide you with accurate components.
Vacuum Casting: Vacuum casting services produce plastic parts in low to medium volumes. In addition, they can create prototypes and end-use products with intricate details.
Injection Moulding: They offer injection moulding services to produce large quantities of parts. As a result, the company can handle all project's complex requirements.
Why Choose Zeal 3D Printing?
Zeal 3D is an ISO 9001:2015 certified organisation that offers on-demand services across Australia. Experienced in large scale printing, they are equipped with the technology and tools to get the job done. The company has its in-house setups in Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Sydney, and many other cities across Australia.
Satisfied Clients: They have worked with more than 5000 clients across Australia and helped them accelerate their mass production with additive manufacturing.
Australia Wide Delivery: They offer Australia-wide delivery so that you can get your parts on time. The company understands the importance of time-to-market for your business and meets all requirements.
15+ Years of Experience: The company has over 15 years of experience in the digital manufacturing industry. They understand the needs of businesses and provide them with suitable printing solutions.
45+ Materials: Zeal 3D offers 45+ materials for 3D printing, so companies can choose the material that best suits their needs.
Quality Service: Zeal 3D is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company providing quality services. They use the latest technologies and equipment to deliver parts that meet your requirements.
Trusted Partners: The company has worked with some of the world's leading brands, including Boeing, Deloitte, Amtek, Metso, etc.
Wrapping Up
3D printing will play a big role in the future of industrial mass production. This technology offers higher customer satisfaction, scalability, and quick turnaround time. Zeal 3D’s recent scaled up services will help companies in multiple ways. Clients can learn more about the company and contact them by visiting www.zeal3dprinting.com.au.
