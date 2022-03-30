Supernatural Thriller Unrelenting, the Award-Winning First Book of The Grigori Books Series Features LGBTQIA+ Main Character and Cleveland Setting
"Unrelenting," a supernatural thriller named a finalist in the Pipeline Media Unpublished Manuscript Contest, will be published on April 19, 2022. The novel, featuring an LGBTQIA+ main character, has received acclaimed reviews from advance readers, including New York Times bestselling author Dan Wells.
Cleveland, OH, March 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Co-authors Jessi Honard—a Cleveland-native—and Marie Parks are thrilled to announce the April 19, 2022 release of UNRELENTING, their debut supernatural thriller novel, to acclaimed early reviews. The novel features an LGBTQIA+ main character and is set in Cleveland, Ohio.
Unrelenting follows a young ace woman’s desperate search for her missing sister. As she searches the alleys of Cleveland, she thwarts a dismissive detective, teams up with an amateur paranormal investigator, and uncovers dangerous, hidden magic.
New York Times bestselling author Dan Wells calls Unrelenting, “A fast-paced, supernatural thriller that will keep you turning the pages long after you should have gone to sleep.”
A finalist in the Book Pipeline Unpublished Manuscript Competition, Unrelenting will be released on April 19, 2022 by Not a Pipe Publishing, a small traditional press operating out of Independence, Oregon.
Authors Jessi Honard and Marie Parks are business partners and lifelong friends. Since 2010, they’ve written millions of words together, between their content marketing agency and their fiction ventures. They’re passionate about using fiction to share stories of queer identity and the power of family.
Jessi Honard is a native of Cleveland, Ohio, while Marie Parks grew up in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. They currently reside in California and New Mexico, respectively.
For more information, please visit The Grigori Books at https://thegrigoribooks.com.
