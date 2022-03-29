New York-Based Hydro Mania HMC Inc., is the Latest Addition to the Hydroponic Smart Garden Industry, Makes It Easy to Grow Food in Your Home with Its Hydroponic Tech

Can you imagine growing your own salad in your kitchen? This is what New York-based enterprise Hydro Mania HMC Inc. is daring to achieve. With its fully integrated and automated indoor smart hydroponic garden, created for homes and space constrained environments.