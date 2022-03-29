New York-Based Hydro Mania HMC Inc., is the Latest Addition to the Hydroponic Smart Garden Industry, Makes It Easy to Grow Food in Your Home with Its Hydroponic Tech
Can you imagine growing your own salad in your kitchen? This is what New York-based enterprise Hydro Mania HMC Inc. is daring to achieve. With its fully integrated and automated indoor smart hydroponic garden, created for homes and space constrained environments.
Palm Springs, CA, March 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Hydro Mania HMC Inc will produce Smart Grow Systems under their HMC Technologies brand.
Offering a holistic solution to healthy living, this smart garden provides the optimal combination of water, lighting, and nutrients. All other steps are automated as the HMC Technologies smart garden creates the perfect environment needed to grow plants
Maurice A. Berkeley Founder and CEO, says that the startup is aiming to solve the multifaceted problems that are inherent in the food industry today. "The plants that will grow free of pesticides, preservatives, and because of its freshness, they will give you up to 400% more vitamins," he says. "Because they are grown right where they are consumed, you will rediscover a wider biodiversity, true original taste of the green vegetables, whilst they are being accessible anywhere." The startup also aims to minimize the prevalent environmental impact by reducing food waste, packaging, pollution, and food miles. "We are disrupting the way people relate to their food and reinventing the consumer meal journey by allowing communities to take control of their food- produce where it is consumed," Mr. Berkeley says, explaining the startup's mission. "By using HMC Technologies smart garden, we encourage people to change their food habits by consuming a diet rich in vitamins and nutrition-dense vegetables and greens, improving their health and helping our planet."
https://hmctechnologies.org/
Contact
The Berkeley Capital GroupContact
Audrey Pemrose-communications director
347-618-9097
www.theberkeleycapitalgroup.com
admin@hmctechnologies.org
www.hmctechnologies.org
