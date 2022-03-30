The Powersport Academy Announces a Free Course for Powersport Dealers
The free course titled “Getting Started with Service” sets the stage for service students new to online training, and possibly new to this type of professional development.
Corona, CA, March 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Powersport Academy announces a free course for Powersport Dealers, with registration currently open and class starting April 1, 2022. Developed for primarily Service Writers and Service Managers, the Powersport Academy serves as the training ground for professionals in the Fixed Operations space. Motorcycle dealerships, like automotive dealers have two distinct work flows... Variable Operations which refers to sales, and Fixed Operations that refer to everything else at the store.
As knowledgeable as Service Writers and Service Managers may be about the product or work required to service the products, very few of them have had formal communication and leadership training. This is the focus on the Powersport Academy. By focusing on the relationships with customers, and internal staff they can reinforce or build a positive company culture. Once the culture is established, they have the ability to add process and procedure that add to efficiency and productivity - leading to extended profit, for the business.
The goal of the Powersport Academy is to provide dealer-focused training direct to motorcycle and other Powersport dealers, the net result being better customer satisfaction, higher parts and labor sales, and less employee turnover which all leads to a healthier bottom line.
For more information visit the Powersport Academy online or call them at 951-268-4118.
