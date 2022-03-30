Yo!Kart Launches B2B Turnkey Edition of Its Marketplace Software - “YoKart B2B”
Over the years, team Yo!Kart has successfully managed to develop and deliver custom B2B marketplaces to meet the clients’ needs. UNI Diamonds, Bozinga are such custom B2B eCommerce marketplaces built using Yo!Kart. As the demand grew over the last few years, the team felt the need to develop a turnkey B2B marketplace software that can provide businesses with standard B2B eCommerce features/functionalities, while reducing their go-to-market time.
Mohali, India, March 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Yo!Kart has announced the launch of readymade B2B marketplace software “Yo!Kart B2B” based upon its industry-defining marketplace solution. Available immediately, Yo!Kart B2B is a perfect solution for Manufacturers, Wholesalers, Distributors and Service Providers. It is a standalone B2B eCommerce platform with a number of in-built features and integrations to foster a Business-to-Business marketplace model.
The B2B marketplace offers businesses a centralized platform to connect with other organizations/businesses and conduct trade, creating a streamlined transaction process. Yo!Kart B2B can be an excellent platform for businesses looking to build their own B2B marketplace such as Amazon Business or Alibaba.
About Yo!Kart B2B Version 1.0:
The software has a clean, efficient, and intuitive user interface (UI) making it comfortable for businesses to interact and trade. The team has introduced a wide set of B2B ecommerce features RFQ, bulk order discounts, minimum order quantity, supplier search, etc.
There can be four types of sellers in the marketplace - Distributors, Wholesalers, Manufacturers & Service Providers. While the first three categories are common, the fourth category is for sellers offering unique services such as Logo design, custom packaging, etc. Services are usually sold as an add-on alongside bulk products in the marketplace but, there is also the provision to sell the services separately. The Yo!Kart team has also introduced a verification tag, founding member tag, and Gold subscription tag for the sellers. The admin can verify and enable these tags on the front end.
Yo!Kart B2B has a competitive pricing structure with plans starting at $1499. It’s a one time fee with which you can own the platform for lifetime without paying any monthly fees or commission charges. This makes it a compelling solution providing an edge over its competitors such as SuiteCommerce, BigCommerce, and others.
Explore Yo!Kart B2B here: https://www.yo-kart.com/b2b-multivendor-ecommerce-platform.html
This is what the spokesperson from Yo!Kart team has to say on the launch:
“Over the years, we have successfully managed to develop and deliver custom B2B marketplaces to meet our clients’ needs. UNI Diamonds, Bozinga are such custom B2B e-commerce marketplaces built using Yo!Kart.
“As the demand grew over the last few years, we felt the need to develop a turnkey B2B multi-vendor software that provided businesses standard B2B ecommerce features/functionalities, while reducing their go to market time. Yo!Kart B2B is a product of our months of planning, development work, rigorous testing, and internal feedback sessions to build a reliable B2B solution with most bases covered.
“And, we couldn’t be more excited to launch our B2B multi-vendor software.”
The spokesperson added that the software is extremely scalable and flexible just like its base platform, and provides all standard marketplace features to start the next Alibaba or Amazon Business.
About Yo!Kart
Yo!Kart is an industry-leading multi vendor ecommerce platform developed by FATbit Technologies to create future-proof online marketplaces. The solution is built using agile development methodologies and continues to enjoy operational increments with regular upgrades. Yo!Kart has been the leading force since its inception in 2015, the multi-vendor software has been used by 2000+ businesses globally. The client list includes startups, enterprises, and some Fortune 500 companies.
About Yo!Kart
Yo!Kart is an industry-leading multi vendor ecommerce platform developed by FATbit Technologies to create future-proof online marketplaces. The solution is built using agile development methodologies and continues to enjoy operational increments with regular upgrades. Yo!Kart has been the leading force since its inception in 2015, the multi-vendor software has been used by 2000+ businesses globally. The client list includes startups, enterprises, and some Fortune 500 companies.
