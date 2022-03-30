Yo!Kart Launches B2B Turnkey Edition of Its Marketplace Software - “YoKart B2B”

Over the years, team Yo!Kart has successfully managed to develop and deliver custom B2B marketplaces to meet the clients’ needs. UNI Diamonds, Bozinga are such custom B2B eCommerce marketplaces built using Yo!Kart. As the demand grew over the last few years, the team felt the need to develop a turnkey B2B marketplace software that can provide businesses with standard B2B eCommerce features/functionalities, while reducing their go-to-market time.