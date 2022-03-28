Shield Coin, the Premier Cryptosurance Provider is Here
Shield Coin the only project to offer cryptosurance, passive income, and long term wealth is live.
Sheridan, WY, March 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Shield Coin launched on March 26, 2022. Shield Coin’s public-presale sold out in less than 10 seconds and was followed by a measured public launch, in line with Shield Coin CEO’s vision. The market cap, now poised for a breakout, held steady for the first 48 hours, pointing to a stable price floor and a solid community. The Shield Coin team’s desire to move away from the “pump and dump” style launch reflects the Shield Coin’s status as a true business with a solid team, a real use case, and a strong community. This will undoubtedly set the trend for future projects and sets the stage for Shield Coin to become one of the most sought after tokens of 2022.
Seasoned crypto holders view Shield Coin as a true gem with explosive growth potential. As of March 28, 2022, Shield Coin’s Cryptosurance is already protecting more than 250 eligible wallets. Having a flagship utility live at launch is virtually unheard of for crypto projects, but Shield Coin has two - Cryptosurance and the Coin Risk Rating (CRR) publication. Cryptosurance provides insurance for crypto assets and the Coin Risk Rating (CRR) ranks projects as “low,” “medium,” or “high” risk. The publication, available at www.theshieldcoin.com, is a free resource to help investors evaluate the underlying business fundamentals of more than 200+ crypto projects, with more to be added over time. The project is determined to make crypto investing safer, weed out scams, and facilitate the flow of smart money into the space. This is a massive undertaking, but the Shield Coin team has the experience, drive, and ability to pull it off.
On the horizon, the Shield Coin team is poised to unleash a robust marketing campaign leading to a bombshell announcement scheduled for April 2, 2022 and a new service launched by the end of April. The Shield Coin community is anticipating the news, but the expectation by holders and non-holders alike is that it will be a game changing announcement. Keep an eye on Shield Coin - this is definitely one to watch.
Seasoned crypto holders view Shield Coin as a true gem with explosive growth potential. As of March 28, 2022, Shield Coin’s Cryptosurance is already protecting more than 250 eligible wallets. Having a flagship utility live at launch is virtually unheard of for crypto projects, but Shield Coin has two - Cryptosurance and the Coin Risk Rating (CRR) publication. Cryptosurance provides insurance for crypto assets and the Coin Risk Rating (CRR) ranks projects as “low,” “medium,” or “high” risk. The publication, available at www.theshieldcoin.com, is a free resource to help investors evaluate the underlying business fundamentals of more than 200+ crypto projects, with more to be added over time. The project is determined to make crypto investing safer, weed out scams, and facilitate the flow of smart money into the space. This is a massive undertaking, but the Shield Coin team has the experience, drive, and ability to pull it off.
On the horizon, the Shield Coin team is poised to unleash a robust marketing campaign leading to a bombshell announcement scheduled for April 2, 2022 and a new service launched by the end of April. The Shield Coin community is anticipating the news, but the expectation by holders and non-holders alike is that it will be a game changing announcement. Keep an eye on Shield Coin - this is definitely one to watch.
Contact
Shield Coin LLCContact
Mr. Yushuwa Nettles
410-929-7752
www.theshieldcoin.com
Mr. Yushuwa Nettles
410-929-7752
www.theshieldcoin.com
Categories