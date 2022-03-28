Loveforce International Announces April Digital Music Releases
Loveforce International announces its Digital Music Singles releases for April 2022.
Santa Clarita, CA, March 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- This April, Loveforce International will release at least 10 different Digital Music Singles. The singles will be released every Friday beginning on Friday April 1, and continuing each succeeding Friday April 8, 15, 22 and concluding on April 29. The singles will include four re-releases under the Old School Music by Old School Artists initiative along with at least six new Digital Music Singles.
The month will include releases by several different Recording Artists including Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Ami Cannon, Teacherz, The Godfather of Love, and inRchild. Genres of music being released include, Soul / R&B, Gospel, Rock, Pop, Instrumental Blues, and Country.
“We are setting Spring into motion by releasing a solid array of new Digital Music Singles while honoring past releases with solid re-releases through our Old School Music by Old School Artists initiative,” said Loveforce International CEO, Mark Thomas.
The new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTock, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Categories