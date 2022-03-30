Teachers Say Welcome to Our Institution, While a Cannon Says Don’t Cross My Line
On Friday, April 1, Loveforce International will release two digital music singles by Ami Cannon and Teacherz.
Santa Clarita, CA, March 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, April 1, Loveforce International will release two Digital Music Singles by Ami Cannon and Teacherz. The single by Teacherz is entitled “Welcome To Our Institution.” The single by Ami Cannon is “Don’t Cros My Line.”
Ami Cannon’s "Don't Cross My Line" is a song done in the acoustic-Country / Acoustic-Folk style. Lyrically, it tells the story of a man who tries to get revenge on a woman who embarrassed him, and, well, it doesn't quite go as he planned. It uses upbeat rhythms and a semi-humorous story to create a pallet around the theme of personal boundaries.
Alternative Rock Band, Teacherz' “Welcome To Our Institution,” is about a school but it could literally be about a hospital or prisons well. Musically, it is straight up Alternative Rock. Lyrically, it is an indictment of the cold, clinical, anti-human, anti-individual character of most institutions. It is being re-released as part of Loveforce International’s Old School Music By Old School Artists initiative.
“Both of our Digital Music Single releases this week feature lyrics that tell a story. Aimee Cannon’s song is written like a story set to music. Teacherz song tells a story by describing the conditions at the institution the song is about. These songs are released simultaneously to illustrate the importance of lyrics in songwriting,” said Loveforce International CEO, Mark Thomas.
The two Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTock, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
