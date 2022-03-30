Cavallo Horse & Rider Gathers Customer Reviews for Online Hoof Care Library
Cavallo seeks stories from horse owners about how hoof boots have been used to help horses heal. Gearing up for the release of its new website, the company requests real-life stories from horse owners. Join the hoof care conversation now in time to be part of the new hoof care library.
Denver, CO, March 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Horse owners depend on advice from a community. The Cavallo Horse & Rider community (https://www.cavallo-inc.com) thrives because horse owners share what has worked best for their horses. Now, Cavallo wants to add more hoof boot success stories to create an even better online hoof-care resource with the launch of a new site. Now is the time to add reviews to the library.
Know of a horse owner who has used hoof boots to help horses travel easily, ride over rough terrain, or heal from laminitis (or another hoof ailment)? Add the experience to the Cavallo online community and become a resource for other horse owners as they need help and support. Ready to share a Cavallo Hoof Boot story? Tell what the horse needed help with and how boots aided in healing–or better riding.
Review on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CavalloHoofboots/reviews
Review on Google: https://goo.gl/maps/h8UTUrQDUuG4isNY8
Read current success stories at https://www.facebook.com/CavalloHoofboots and on https://www.cavallo-inc.com/category/stories. The social media and blog pages provide support for horse owners seeking help for horses with laminitis, sensitive soles, hoof injuries, and more. Here’s a sampling of experiences shared online.
Laminitis and Insulin Resistance
“After a rough winter, my poor little miniature pony, Mona, started to develop Laminitis. For the first few weeks, she spent hours and hours laying down, had no appetite, and was in obvious pain. After a round of Bute, she was doing a bit better but that obviously wasn’t a permanent fix. My vet recommended hoof boots to me, but I was having trouble finding them in miniature sizes until I stumbled across the CLB from Cavallo. I ordered a pair after measuring her feet (in pink sparkles, of course). Today, I put them on for the first time and I feel like this is the start to getting my pony back. I saw immediate results. She actually wanted to walk instead of feeling as if I was dragging her behind me on the lead rope, begging her to follow. Although she was still stumbling a bit, she was taking confident steps and was happy to walk. With the Cavallo CLB, exercise, diet, and help from my farrier and vet, I have no doubt that Mona will be running around before I know it. Thank you for giving my pony the confidence in knowing that not every step has to hurt. I cannot wait to measure my riding mare and order a pair of hoof boots for her to make her more comfortable as well when we go out on the trail.” - Maxi
Sensitive Soles
“I just got a pair of Trek Boots for my gelding with terribly sensitive soles and just like that he’s back on the trail. Easy to put on and remove, and pretty easy to find the right size. They stayed on over rocks, through water, and at every gait, and he seemed so happy to be able to confidently stride out and not worry about his feet hurting.” - Shannon Johnson
Conquering All Terrain
“I could not be more pleased with my hoof boots. Traditional horseshoes were not cutting it for my gelding, Darwynn. They seemed to cause more problems than they solved and still didn’t provide enough protection on rough terrain, which is important to us, since we do all of our riding out on trails, practicing for endurance rides. I got Darwynn the Cavallo Hoof Boots, and he absolutely loves them. He now walks confidently over rocks, roots, and anything we encounter. We’ve also worn them on roads, through creeks, and in sticky mud, and I’m thrilled to say the boots haven’t budged during anything we’ve put them through. The best part is when I’m done riding I can take the boots off, and turn him out barefoot in the pasture so his hooves can heal and regain their natural strength.” – Rhi Banks, Asheville, NC
The Cavallo website is loaded with research, testimonials, and FAQs to help guide you as you transition to barefoot and prepare to ride in any sport. Visit https://www.cavallo-inc.com for more help or join the discussion on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CavalloHoofboots. Sign up here for Cavallo's free newsletter and special community discounts: https://www.cavallo-inc.com/CavalloNews
Carole Herder is the author of the #1-bestselling books: There Are No Horseshoes in Heaven, and the newly-released Hoofprints on The Journey. Her company, Cavallo Horse & Rider Inc., manufactures and distributes horse products, including Cavallo Hoof Boots and Saddle Pads, to 26 countries worldwide. Herder designed and developed Cavallo Hoof Boots and Total Comfort System Saddle Pads. She's an honored recipient of the BCBusiness Women Innovator Award, Royal Bank of Canada Woman Entrepreneur Award, a member of the Women Presidents' Organization, and a certified Chopra University Yoga Instructor and Ayurvedic Teacher.
Visit https://www.cavallo-inc.com to learn about the full line of Cavallo Horse & Rider products. Call toll-free from the USA or Canada: (877) 818-0037.
Contact
Jenny Mundell
(877) 818-0037
https://www.cavallo-inc.com/CavalloNews
