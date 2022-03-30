VisiumKMS Inc. Selected by Limetree Bay Terminals LLC for Enterprise Management of Change Automation
Houston, TX, March 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- VisiumKMS Inc. (“VisiumKMS”), a world-class leading provider of ehs software for heavy industry has been selected by Limetree Bay Terminals, LLC (“Limetree”) as their MoC (Management of Change) automation provider.
The arrangement will see VisiumKMS supporting the digitization of Limetree’s Process Safety Management (“PSM”) Program, specifically their MoC and PSSR workflows through VisiumKMS’ best of breed, Resolution Tracker module. VisiumKMS’ web-based enterprise solution is designed to streamline incident management, change management, action tracking, pre-start up safety review, audits, compliance assurance, and risk assessment management processes, all from one integrated and configurable platform.
“The evolution of our large-scale energy complex including the refurbishment of our St. Croix, USVI, deep conversion refinery over the past decade requires a world class Management of Change software solution to support our continued success,” a spokesperson for Limetree Bay Terminals said. “VisiumKMS’ wide range of functionality and excellent track record made it the standout choice for our business. We look forward to seeing the benefits to our world class refinery, energy storage and logistics hub over the coming months and years.”
“Limetree Bay is an organization that is focused on PSM performance as well as operational excellence. They knew enabling performance requires excellent people, processes and tools like VisiumKMS,” said Ben Rawls, PE, Head of Customer Success and Product Strategy at VisiumKMS. “We are thrilled they chose us to automate and streamline their Management of Change and PSSR business processes. Our team is excited to be a part of their journey to PSM and operational excellence.”
About VisiumKMS
For global enterprises who contend with regulated processes and complex engineering assets, VisiumKMS is a highly configurable, web-based QHSE platform connecting information dynamically, precisely, reliably, and instantly – between the back office and the plant, factory, or any other site. It drives efficient, visible, and easily communicable corrective and preventive actions (CAPA).
VisiumKMS removes weak links in any communication chain, providing a pillar for optimal, safer, risk-reduced, and compliant operations – enabling continuous improvement through preventive and corrective actions – for the oil and gas, chemical process, and food, drug and beverage industries. VisiumKMS is in constant evolution because the industries we serve face ever-evolving challenges. We commit to staying ahead of the curve; to help our customers keep ahead of the business and operational pressures, regulations, and global/local challenges they face.
About Limetree
Limetree is a large-scale energy complex strategically located in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. The complex consists of Limetree Bay Refining, a refinery with peak processing capacity of 650 thousand barrels of petroleum feedstock per day, and Limetree Bay Terminal, a 34-million-barrel crude and petroleum products storage and marine terminal facility serving the refinery and third-party customers. Limetree Bay Terminal is a full-service marine terminal for storage of crude oil and petroleum products. This marquee energy and logistics hub is at the crossroads of the global crude and refined products markets close to the Caribbean, Central and South America, Mexico, West Africa, and the U.S. Gulf Coast export markets. Limetree Bay Terminal was formed in 2016, following the acquisition of the 1,500-acre complex by ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC, a leading investment firm focused on energy infrastructure, and an affiliate of Freepoint Commodities, LLC.
For more information, please visit https://visiumkms.com/ and https://www.limetreebayenergy.com/.
