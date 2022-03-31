AppsTek Information Services Pvt. Ltd. Appraised at Cmmi Level 3 for Digital Solutions
Dallas, TX, March 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- AppsTek today announced it has been appraised at level 3 of the CMMI Institute’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)® for its Digital Solutions. The appraisal was performed by Ratnavi Consulting LLP.
CMMI is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance.
An appraisal at maturity level 3 indicates that the organization is performing at a “defined” level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. The organization’s set of standard processes, which is the basis for maturity level 3, is established and improved over time.
About AppsTek Information Services Pvt. Ltd.
AppsTek provides customized, strategic IT consulting services for companies ranging from mid-size to Fortune 100 enterprises across a wide range of industry verticals. Successful implementation of various projects makes us strive to deliver end-to-end enterprise IT solutions. To know more about their services, visit www.appstekcorp.com
About CMMI Institute
CMMI Institute is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people, process, and technology. CMMI Institute’s promise is to inspire cultures of continuous improvement that elevate performance and create sustainable competitive advantage.
CMMI Institute offers market-driven solutions that provide insights for baselining and optimizing key organizational capabilities, cybermaturity, and data assets to elevate business performance. For over 25 years, thousands of high-performing organizations in a variety of industries, including aerospace, finance, healthcare, information technology, software, defense, transportation, and telecommunications, have achieved sustainable business success through adopting the CMMI and proved they are capable business partners and suppliers. To learn more about how CMMI can help your organization elevate performance, visit CMMInstitute.com.
Contact
AppsTek Information Services Pvt. Ltd.Contact
Devika Das
(+91) 040-42865599
www.appstekcorp.com
