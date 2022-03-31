An Evening with Groucho at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, March 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Actor/director Frank Ferrante re-creates his stage portrayal celebrating Groucho Marx. Ferrante sings, dances and performs classic routines on the North Coast Rep stage, May 2nd & 3rd, 2022 at 7:30pm.
The two-act comedy consists of the best Groucho one-liners, stories, routines and songs including "Hooray for Captain Spalding," and "Lydia, the Tattooed Lady." The audience becomes part of the show as Ferrante ad-libs his way throughout the performance. Dreya Weber directs with accompaniment by Gerald Sternbach.
An Evening with Groucho will be performed on May 2-3, 2022 at 7:30pm at North Coast Repertory Theatre: 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at our website or at the Box Office (858) 481-1055.
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
