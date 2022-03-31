An Evening with C.S. Lewis at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, March 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- North Coast Rep presents An Evening with C.S. Lewis starring David Payne. The year is 1962 and C.S. Lewis, the famous British author, is hosting a group of American writers at his home near Oxford. Seated in his living room, he recalls the people and events that inspired his thoughts and shaped his life; of his friendship with J.R.R. Tolkien, why he nearly abandoned the Narnia Chronicles, how he came to embrace Christianity and of the American woman who turned his life upside down.
London born actor/playwright David Payne’s first encounter with C.S. Lewis was when, as a teenager, he was given a copy of Lewis’ best-selling book Screwtape Letters. Little did he realize that some 40 years later he would be gaining a reputation for his portrayals of its famous author. He has played Lewis in a number of productions of Shadowlands, in his self-penned Weep for Joy, in more than 500 presentations of An Evening with C.S. Lewis (My Life’s Journey) and St. Jack & The Dragon a touching yet sometimes hilarious account about the relationship between Lewis and his adopted mother, Janie Moore. Payne’s latest self-penned Lewis based show is Wardrobes & Rings, which focuses on the very last meeting between Lewis and his great friend, J.R.R. Tolkien.
An Evening with C.S. Lewis will be performed on April 25 and 26, 2022 at 7:30pm at North Coast Repertory Theatre: 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $39 and can be purchased at our website or at the Box Office (858) 481-1055.
