The Life Raft Group Welcomes New Executive Director
Wayne, NJ, March 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Life Raft Group (LRG), a patient advocacy organization specializing in GIST (Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor) cancer, announced a change in leadership as Founder and Executive Director Norman Scherzer retires after over twenty years of service.
Norman Scherzer has been Executive Director of The Life Raft Group since its founding in 2002. Started as a vehicle to help patients with GIST to survive this rare disease including his wife, he led the organization to become a global force for advocacy, research, and support for patients with this rare cancer. Scherzer will assume the role of Executive Director Emeritus and will continue to support the mission of the LRG.
Assuming the role of Executive Director is Sara Rothschild, a 17-year veteran of The Life Raft Group. Sara most recently served as the Vice President of Program Services, where she has successfully facilitated the growth of The LRG to become the premier source of education and support for the international GIST community.
Sara played a key role in starting the first National Institutes of Health (NIH) in-person clinic for Pediatric GIST patients. When challenged by decreased funding, she found a solution in virtual technology, helping to create the collaborative NIH/LRG Virtual Tumor Board, a vehicle that enables medical professionals worldwide to convene and discuss challenging cases in a virtual environment. She was also invited to the Biden Cancer Summit in 2018 to announce the launch of the Pediatric and SDH GIST Consortium that she launched to extend and sustain current research for the Pediatric GIST community.
Passionate about working with the patient community, Sara is dedicated to supporting and educating patients about their health choices. She continually seeks and finds innovative strategies to help those living with a rare cancer access life-saving treatment.
As a liaison with numerous international support organizations, Sara is widely respected for her advocacy efforts on behalf of GIST patients. Her work with the medical and pharmaceutical communities has led to several powerful collaborations.
Sara holds a master’s degree in Public Health from the University of Michigan, with a focus in Health Management and Policy.
To quote Ms. Rothschild: There is no doubt that the LRG would not be where it is today without the vision and leadership of Norman Scherzer. Norman's public health background coupled with his natural curiosity about a rare disease and passion to save his soulmate Anita's life shaped the LRG into the strong organization it is today. Norman has been an incredible mentor to me for over the past 17 years. I am grateful for all these years of learning and growing under his leadership and I am excited for this opportunity to lead the organization into its next chapter after celebrating its 20-year anniversary.”
Ms. Rothschild will be supported by Deputy Executive Director, Laura Occhiuzzi, a seasoned leader in the healthcare and nonprofit world, and by an experienced and dedicated staff.
About the Life Raft Group
The Life Raft Group is a non-profit with a simple focus: to cure a form of cancer – GIST (gastrointestinal stromal tumors) – and to help those living with it until then. Our mission is to enhance survival and quality of life for people living with GIST through patient-powered research, education and empowerment and global advocacy efforts.
Contact:
Mary Garland, Senior Director of Communications
mgarland@liferaftgroup.org
155 US Highway 46
Suite 202
Wayne, NJ 07470
(973) 837-9092, ext. 108
Categories