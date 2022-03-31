Baker Global Team Earns Elite Chairman’s Club Team Award
RE/MAX World Headquarters Honors Sarasota, Florida, Real Estate Team for Outstanding Business Performance.
Sarasota, FL, March 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Patricia Baker, team leader of Baker Global Team with RE/MAX Alliance Group, has qualified for the distinguished RE/MAX Chairman’s Club Team Award in 2021, which honors high-achieving real estate teams for their service to buyers and sellers during the past year.
This is the first year Baker Global Team has received this award.
“It’s a tremendous honor to receive this award,” said Baker. “Our team is fully committed to providing superior service to our clients with every transaction. We could not have reached this milestone without their trust to guide them through one of the biggest transactions of their lives, and we are grateful for their endless support.”
Baker has been serving her community as a real estate agent with RE/MAX Alliance Group for eight years and has been licensed since 2006. She has extensive experience in luxury properties, new construction, second homes, retirement homes and waterfront properties, serving a variety of clients including first-time home buyers and veterans. Among Baker’s list of achievements, she has earned the Manatee Realtor of the Year award and RE/MAX Hall of Fame status. She actively supports Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, the Manatee Chamber of Commerce and Bradenton Yacht Club, and is a member of North River Bayside Community Church.
Baker is based in the University Park office at 8037 Cooper Creek, #101, University Park, Florida 34201. She can be reached at (941) 727-7345 or patsellingflorida@gmail.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
