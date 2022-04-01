Libertarian Congressional Candidate Michael White (AR2) Offers Third Choice to Arkansas Voters
Little Rock, AR, April 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- This Election Day in November, voters in Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District will have a third option for US Congress on their ballots. Michael White, a local tech entrepreneur and Realtor, will appear as the Libertarian candidate. Running on a platform of term limits for Congress, ending political corruption in D.C., and monetary policy reforms that promise to end inflation and high gas prices, voters are being offered a choice other than the status quo.
“I am honored to have secured the Libertarian Party of Arkansas' nomination as a congressional candidate. As such, I am excited to run this campaign and give the citizens of Arkansas' 2nd congressional district a real choice for true change. For too long Americans have suffered at the hands of a corrupt two party system that fails to hear us, represent us, or govern us compassionately or effectively.”
With run away inflation, record high gas prices, and supply chain disruptions affecting all Arkansans, Michael White promises “real solutions, less talking points” in his platform.
“When we look at historic spending by both Democrats and Republicans, neither party is without failure. Both parties, even when unopposed, manage to rack up budgetary deficits, adding to our national debt, and increasing inflation that is now creating so much suffering.”
Michael White's full campaign platform is available at MW4Liberty.com. Voters wishing to learn his thoughts on ideas such as border security, healthcare reform, and energy independence are encouraged to visit there.
“Choice is always good. Choice creates competition, drives up efficiency, and creates honesty among all players. I am humbled to be able to provide these benefits to Arkansas voters this election season.”
