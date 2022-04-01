Pipelinepharma Marketplace Records Quadruple Growth Over a Single Year

The leading European pharmaceutical marketplace now hosts more than 85 000 CTD dossiers for finished dosage formulation products. Compared to 19 600 products at the start of 2021, the product offering has increased fourfold over a single year. As a response to increasing demand, Pipelinepharma will introduce biosimilar drugs into a separate category. New finished dosage form categories for medical devices and nutraceuticals will also be launched in the coming months.